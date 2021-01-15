Global Autosampler Market : Increasing Production of Crude and Shale Oil

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ —

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Avention), in order to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the Analytical Standards market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants to obtain and verify qualitative and quantitative information and to assess market prospects.

Major Growth Drivers:

Advantages of autosamplers over manual injection systems, growing importance of chromatography in drug approvals, and increasing production of crude and shale oil are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global autosamplers market is projected to reach USD 1.14 Billion by 2022 from USD 0.79 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Autosampler Market :

High cost of autosamplers combined with steep prices of consumables act as a deterrent for widespread acceptance among small and mid-sized end users such as small pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and academic & research institutes.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due strategic expansions done by some of major players of autosamplers in China, growth in medical and biomedical research in Japan, and the growing pharmaceutical industry in India.

This report broadly segments the autosamplers market into product and end user. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into autosampler systems and autosampler accessories. The autosampler systems segment is further segmented into liquid chromatography (LC) autosampler and Gas Chromatography (GC) autosampler, while autosampler accessories are further segmented into vials, syringes, needles, and septum. GC autosampler systems are further segmented into three types–liquid, headspace, and all in one.

Based on end user, the autosamplers market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, oil and gas industry, food and bevarage industry, Environmental Testing industry, and other end user segment. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global autosamplers market in 2017. Growing importance of chromatography tests in the drug approval process and increasing funds for R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries are key factors driving the growth of the market.

The report covers the autosamplers market across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017 due to the increasing funds for R&D activities in healthcare industries, growing funding for environmental testing and cleanup activities in the US, government initiatives to improve laboratory infrastructure, and government investments for environmental protection in Canada.

Key Market Players :

Agilent (US), Waters (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher (US), and PerkinElmer (US). The other players in this market include Merck (Germany), Bio-Rad (US), Restek (US), Gilson (US), JASCO (US), and SCION (US).