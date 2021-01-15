360Quadrants – Miva is the Best Suitable E-Commerce Platform for Rising Companies

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Miva e-commerce platform is the developer of a top-notch e-commerce site for modern companies. To date, Miva software has driven more than 0 billion globally in internet transactions, integrating information and dynamic technology through advanced web user interfaces, state-of-the-art order and inventory processing, and deep convergence of technologies. The in-house technology and design department at Miva e-commerce platform empowers a regional group of shop managers, site builders and designers to create creative B2B and B2C Omni-channel companies.

Miva USP:

Miva e-commerce platform is the perfect ecommerce site for rising companies, with vast expertise in developing complex ecommerce applications to handle comprehensive product booklets and detailed integration. Miva e-commerce platform provides a prototype centered CSS framework for customizing a site’s look and design and handling the site’s WCMS components. This approach provides merchandising devices and equipment built to maximize the process of buying and payment. In fact, the program comes with software for rule-based taxation, delivery estimates, and live tax estimate.

Miva Pricing:

Miva Pricing plans have not been disclosed, but it is in line with leading competitors in the market. Most software companies and vendors require you to contact them with details so they can offer competitive personalized pricing based on your needs. For the best Miva pricing plans, contact the vendor. Miva pricing plans are based on business requirements and what a user wants to experience. The pricing plans are competitive.

Miva Demo:

Miva e-commerce platform does not provide a specific demo but a lot of resources are available for the users to look for. Users can access resources such as Infographics, product guides, webinars, product videos and whitepaper to know about the platform in detail and how to use the platform.

Features:

Reliable, Scalable & stable platform – Looking at the recent landscape of e-commerce platforms, the companies involved are focussing towards zero downtime functionality. This software provides 99.9% uptime and native features and functionality to keep the website live and engaging always.

Integrations – Consolidate the Miva e-commerce platform into the team’s vital management tools, so that they can concentrate on what counts. This software enables users to function quicker, smarter and more efficiently than ever before. Inventory management, shipments and storage facility integrations, bookkeeping integrations, direct ERP and much more are some of the crucial integrations.

Unique shopping experience – Give the customers the customized shopping experience they had been searching for. Advertise more with a modern online store designed to enhance interaction with customers and increase spending. Offer flexible product recommendations and leverage functionalities for upselling and bundling too.

