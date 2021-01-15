Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market worth $3.3 billion in 2024

Pune , India , 2021-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the introduction of newer pathogens, the need for prompt diagnosis, the increasing number of blood transfusions and donations, and the cost-benefits of INAAT are the key factors driving the market growth.

The Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 3.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentations:-

Based on the product, the INAAT market is segmented into assay, kits, and reagents, and systems. Assay, kits, and reagents segment are expected to account for the largest share of the INAAT industry in 2019, Based on the type, the global market is divided into TMA, LAMP, SDA, HAD, NASBA, and other technologies.

Based on application, the INAAT market is segmented into infectious disease diagnosis, blood screening, and other applications such as cancer diagnosis, cancer research, and laboratory research, which encompass cDNA preparation, whole-genome amplification (WGA), single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), and mutation analysis.

Based on the end user, the market is divided into hospitals, reference laboratories, academic and research institutes, and other end users.

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Hologic (US) launched Aptima BV and Aptima CV/TV Assays

In 2018, Grifols (Spain) ) launched Procleix Babesia assay

In 2018, Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland) acquired Nugen Technologies (US) which helped the company to enhance its next-generation sequencing reagents portfolio. This development helped the company to accelerate its broad genomics strategy.

In 2016, Eiken Chemicals (Japan) signed a distribution agreement with HUMAN (Germany), for distribution of loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based tuberculosis and malaria molecular diagnostic systems in the global market (except in Japan, China, Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand).

Regional Analysis:-

In 2019, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global INAAT market, followed by Europe.

Top Key Players:-

The major companies in the global INAAT market include Grifols S.A. (Spain), Hologic, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson & Company (US), and Meridian Bioscience (US).