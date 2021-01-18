Key Trends Shaping the Food Traceability Market

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global food traceability market size is estimated to be valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 26.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 9.1% in terms of value.

Food science and technology has majorly contributed to the reduction in food safety risks. The increase in food safety concerns is encouraging manufacturers to improve the risk mitigation process at the consumer level through the emphasis on preventing contamination and the use of hygienic practices. This demand will further be translated into the necessity of new, improved, user-friendly, and cost-effective food traceability technologies to enable effective monitoring of spoilage and hazards in the food supply. This is projected to present numerous growth opportunities for manufacturers in the market and new technological developments would also help in catering to the growing demand for food safety.

The food manufacturing industry is estimated to record the fastest growth in the software application market during the forecast period as this industry witnessed a slow adoption of new advanced technologies and was largely dependent on manual labor. However, with the outbreak of a pandemic, the manufacturing sector is increasingly investing in digitization initiatives, which are projected to drive the adoption of food traceability solutions in the market.

The fresh food produce segment is the largest in the food traceability technology market. Key stakeholders involved in the supply chain of fresh food produce include growers, packers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. Food traceability is widely used for fresh food produce due to the high perishability involved. The increase in consumer demand for accurate and complete information related to the food product, which is more prone to spoilage and contamination, is projected to drive the growth of the market for food traceability in fresh food produce.

The RFID segment is projected to dominate the market, followed by the barcode segment during the forecast period. Some of the major factors encouraging the growth of this market include the rise in demand for accurate and real-time data analysis, as well as a wide acceptance of barcode and RFID technologies in various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and healthcare.

The laboratory information management system (LIMS) segment is estimated to record the fastest growth in the food traceability market, as it plays a crucial role in helping businesses attain quality certifications. This is an important factor encouraging the growth of the business in terms of international trade. Further, stringent compliance systems are being developed in the food sector in the North American and European regions, and the demand for LIMS is projected to grow steadily.

Emerging markets in upcoming economies such as the Asia Pacific and South American countries are going to be potential markets for the food traceability manufacturers. The increase in per capita income and change in the trends of safety regarding food consumption are poised to increase the share of the market. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the food traceability market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the food traceability market, owing to opportunities presented due to the increasing incidences of foodborne illnesses in the region, leading to a significant increase in the demand for food traceability systems. Asian countries such as China and India has been at the forefront of technological advancements in food traceability. China’s food market is using agricultural product traceability platforms based on blockchain, AI, big data, and cloud computing. These platforms are used by the Guangzhou Municipality’s Market Supervision Bureau, which aims to monitor the flow of food products and enable better market control to ensure food safety. The well-developed infrastructure in the country will further support the growth of food traceability technologies.

A consumer base shift has been observed in the past few years on various scales, such as physical activities, health awareness, connoisseurs, and food choices which are certified and safe food & beverages. To match this consumer demand, food manufacturers are constantly conducting R&D to achieve an innovative and certified safe product portfolio.

The rising health awareness among the global population has had a major influence on the demand for tracking the food safety at every step. The global market is witnessing the development of a wide range of applications of various food safety technology, software , and euipments.