Nonwoven Geotextiles Market Analysis and Demand by Regions till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The nonwoven geotextiles market size in Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa is estimated to reach USD 6.91 billion by the end of 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2018 to 2025. Supportive government regulations for the development and utility of geotextiles are projected to increase the demand for the product.

Rising penetration in new road construction and better drainage system in the Chinese market is projected to surge geotextile industry demand. Moreover, the Chinese government authorities have invested in infrastructure development. It includes construction activities of railways and highways.

Impact of COVID-19

European countries, China, India, and Middle East countries are under partial or complete lockdown situation owing to COVID-19 outbreak. The demand for nonwoven geotextile products has declined due to coronavirus crisis. Amidst the lockdown, geotextile factories are shut down, and lack of labor force is causing interruption in production of geotextiles or synthetic fibers.

All the domestic and international shipments are on hold owing to travel restriction. According to study by International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), on an average 8.0% orders have slide down during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, shift towards localization across the countries like China, and India is expected to positively impact on growth of the market in the next few years.

Geotextiles features reinforcement characteristics that help control erosion. Moreover, it holds soil particles bunched and helps in vegetation growth, which reduces erosion. In addition, geotextiles are used for consistent water flow inside the drainage system. These key factors are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Major players in the nonwoven geotextile market engage in joint ventures, partnerships with distributors, and manufacturers to remain competitive in the industry. However, the absence of proper regulatory standards in the Asia Pacific may restrain the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2017, polypropylene segment contributed to market share of around 53.9% in the overall market. This growth is mainly due to its high resistance to alkaline environment, especially in Europe.

Road construction segment is estimated to grow at the CAGR of around 7.3% over the forecasted period, from 2018 to 2025.

Middle East & Africa is projected to propel at significant rate due to rising applications of NBR powder.

Asia Pacific led the market with share of 65.7% in 2017, mainly due to infrastructural development across the countries such as China and India.

Manufacturers in the industry focus on developing new products to increase their product portfolio and reach across the world.

Global Nonwoven Geotextiles Market: Key Players

Royal TenCate; GSE Holdings, Inc.; IENAX Group, NAUE Group; AGRU America, and Global Synthetics.

