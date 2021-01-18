Smart Glass Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Smart Glass Market size is likely to reach USD 9.98 billion by 2025. Smart glass is also known as magical glass or switchable glass. Smart glass changes its transmission properties when heat, light or voltage is applied. Smart glass is used in windows, doors, skylights, and partitions in residential and commercial buildings. Smart glass helps to reduce the cost of heating, lighting and air conditioning.

The market growth is associated with the capacity of the glass to transform light and adjust heat depending on the external environmental conditions. Building owners started displaying an inclination towards adopting this technology, after realizing the long term benefits attributed to energy efficiency.

The industry is achieving heights owing to the development of strict regulations with respect to efficiency of energy and large-scale urbanization in developing countries. Elevated investments in the construction of smart glass in connection with the creation of industrial-scale production capacity, has significantly added towards market growth. Expanding consolidations among technology provider and supplier are nourishing the progress of smart glass as per a wide range of application areas.

Factors like growing usage in marine, aviation and power generation are encouraging industry extension. Growing adoption of green initiatives such as eco-friendly and green buildings, non-electric technologies such as thermochromic, etc. are the factors that are driving the growth of the industry. In the replacement market, shifting demand towards active smart glass from passive smart glass design is adding stress to the acceptance of the products.

Due to the rising recognition of the advantages of smart glass over a plain glass in the body of automobiles and airplanes, there has been a growth in the adoption of smart glasses in the automobile and aircraft industries. In addition, development of creative solutions had led to the growth of smart windows in the architectural sector. Government support and initiatives are also adding to the industry demand.

Smart Glass Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Electrochromic

Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

Suspended Particle Devices (SPD)

Thermochromic

Photochromic

Smart Glass Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Architectural

Transportation

Automotive

Aircraft

Marine

Consumer electronics

Power generation

The major participants in the industry include Saint-Gobain S.A., Asahi Glass Co., Ltd, DuPont, and Corning Incorporated. The industry is dominated by a few major players who provide niche solutions for end-use applications.

Smart Glass Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

MEA

