Automotive After Market Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers Analysis Report

The global Automotive After Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global automotive after market valuation is expected to cross USD 486.36 billion by 2025. Automotive after market is driven by factors such as rise in buyers’ awareness regarding routine maintenance, convenience, and safety along with add-on services such as internal and external accessories and exhaust components. In addition, change in lifestyle and the need for commuting long distance travels leads in average distance driven per vehicle.

Key Players:

3M

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF TRW)

COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

Growth Drivers:

The market witnesses numerous opportunities in form of availability of variants for spare parts and accessories. Automotive after market, however, encounters negative setback in form of stringent policies by government, dearth of labor, and loopholes in record retrieving systems for older vehicles. The market is witnessing significant changes along with growing importance not only for brand new cars but also in the after market domain.

Emerging markets seem to create new needs for after market industry and simultaneously, the market players may encounter challenges such as rising pace of consolidation, particularly in European counterparts and U.S. On the other hand, automotive suppliers operate in a highly stable environment to face a new type of competitive pressure from other players at alternate stages of after market value chain. Market trends such as major shifts in after market industry coupled with technological upgrade at periodic intervals prove to be game-changing factors for major players to maintain a strong market position.

Replacement Part Outlook:

Tire

Battery

Brake parts

Filters

Body parts

Lighting & Electronic components

Wheels

Exhaust components

Turbochargers

Regional Outlook:

North American automotive after market is driven by factors such as rise in advanced technology for fabrication of auto parts and upsurge in automobile production leading to rise in sales. South American market expects to gain a higher CAGR owing to rise in accumulation of older vehicles resulting in repair and service.

Asia-Pacific’s automotive after market expectsto gain a positive traction owing to rise in automotive developments and use of digital technology for automotive. In addition, wide presence of automotive manufacturers coupled with favorable policies is contributing to the market growth. European automotive after market is expected to witness a substantial growth in the forthcoming period due to rise in infrastructural development coupled with stringent policies by government along with rise in foreign investments. Middle East and African regions are likely to gain a higher growth in the forthcoming period due to growth in foreign investments, rise in vehicle population along with favorable policies by government.

