Dairy Alternatives Market Application, Players Competition Situation and Regional Trends

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Dairy Alternatives Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Dairy Alternatives Market is projected to reach USD 35.6 billion by 2024. The Dairy alternatives-based food and beverages are prepared from dairy-free milk, extracted from several plant-based sources such as soy, rice, almond, coconut, and others. Widely consumed dairy substitute-based products are ice-cream, milk, butter, energy drinks, soft drinks, cheese, and others.

Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

The Whitewave Foods Company

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc.

Eden Foods, Inc.

Nutriops S.L.

Earth’s Own Food Company

SunOpta Inc.

Freedom Foods Group Ltd.

OATLY AB

Blue Diamond Growers

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/dairy-alternatives-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The dairy alternatives have a robust demand with respect to manufacturing medical food for their lactose-free nature, lactose intolerance ailments. The development of this market can be ascribed to the preference of customers toward a vegan diet, rising occurrences of lactose intolerance between the populace, and the increasing demand for several refresh dairy food & beverage applications.

In addition, the low-fat content and low cholesterol concentration in dairy alternative beverages, and their increasing demand will initiate the growth of the market. Moreover, the dairy alternatives offer several benefits such as increasing awareness among people, and as the dairy alternatives products contain vitamin, high calcium, the market will upsurge in the forecast period. On the other hand, factors such as High price of dairy alternative beverages, cross contamination of raw materials may hamper the growth of dairy alternatives industry in the forthcoming period and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are growing across the globe.

Product Outlook:

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Rice Milk

Application Outlook:

Food Cheese Desserts Snacks

Beverages

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific has been at the forefront with regards to dairy alternatives industry and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of 49.7% of the global volume in 2016. The region is estimated to continue to be a foremost user over the forthcoming period due to increasing demand of consumer for plant-based food along with the increasing occurrence of lactose intolerance. In Asia-Pacific region, the food and beverage market is undergoing transformation in response to the diet diversification, the liberalization of foreign direct investment in food segment, and rapid urbanization. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America and anticipated to be the highest growing economies for dairy alternatives market from 2013-2024.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark