Speech Analytics Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

IT & Telecom, BFSI are the major industries in which speech analytics is used. As these industries are growing at a good pace, the global Speech Analytics Market is expected to witness growth in the future. Innovations of solutions are required because of rising demand for risk, compliance management as well as increasing number of contact centers, so these solutions must help companies to understand the changing customer requirements. So this will help to open new roads for the industry for concerned period.

In the U.S., the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform in addition to Consumer Protection Act putting pressure on bankers for pulling records of mobile phone transactions so because of this kinds of pressure for protection of intellectual assets for improving efficiency along with agility in operation by using insights in the Voice Of customer (Voc).

Access Speech Analytics Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/speech-analytics-market

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Solution

Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

On-premise

Cloud

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

BFSI

Telecommunication

IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Hospitality

Others

Only few players are present in this market worldwide in which the major players are Avaya Inc., Nice Systems, verint Systems, Call Miner, nexidia, Genesys. These players are investing large amount in R&D to enhance accuracy along with technological Capability of the product.

Also to gain competitive advantages over the other players in the market they are using tools like strategic alliances. Acquisition of Nexidia by Nice Systems to expand its usage in critical business is a key example.

Request a Sample Copy of Speech Analytics Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/speech-analytics-market/request-sample

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com