Speech Analytics Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

IT & Telecom, BFSI are the major industries in which speech analytics is used. As these industries are growing at a good pace, the global Speech Analytics Market is expected to witness growth in the future. Innovations of solutions are required because of rising demand for risk, compliance management as well as increasing number of contact centers, so these solutions must help companies to understand the changing customer requirements. So this will help to open new roads for the industry for concerned period.

In the U.S., the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform in addition to Consumer Protection Act putting pressure on bankers for pulling records of mobile phone transactions so because of this kinds of pressure for protection of intellectual assets for improving efficiency along with agility in operation by using insights in the Voice Of customer (Voc).

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • Solution
  • Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • On-premise
  • Cloud

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • Small & Medium Enterprise
  • Large Enterprise

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • BFSI
  • Telecommunication
  • IT
  • Retail
  • Healthcare
  • Government
  • Hospitality
  • Others

Only few players are present in this market worldwide in which the major players are Avaya Inc., Nice Systems, verint Systems, Call Miner, nexidia, Genesys. These players are investing large amount in R&D to enhance accuracy along with technological Capability of the product.

Also to gain competitive advantages over the other players in the market they are using tools like strategic alliances. Acquisition of Nexidia by Nice Systems to expand its usage in critical business is a key example.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

