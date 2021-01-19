Lilac has come up with yet another one – stop solution for food companies-FOODMINE.

Kozhikode, India, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Lilac Infotech has launched a food delivery application to convert multi-vendor food distribution solutions to smartphone applications. Foodmine is a Laravel powered CMS, with advanced features like territory administration, Google places and maps integration, real time tracking etc.

Lilac is one of the most reliable fast-growing web and mobile app development company great expertise in the field. Our special, creative and result-oriented product creation techniques offer high-quality digital solutions to our clients worldwide. As one of the best IT businesses, Lilac Infotech is facilitated by a team of professionals in the creation of fully personalized, mobile & web-based, distributed or stand-alone digital applications designed uniquely to suit the needs of your market. With extensive expertise in diverse forms of technology, our strategies regularly surpass the needs of our customers, whether small to medium-sized or large-scale. Lilac eases your day-to-day corporate activities with our tech tools and improve your business with our innovative digital marketing.

The technology for food distribution is a recent development in the industry. And it’s keeping up with the ever-increasing demands of the market. The better and more user-friendly your software is the more users you can access. Lilac Infotech has come up with a website that lets users connect to restaurants, browse through their menus, monitor every phase of the food preparation process, track their order and confirm deliveries, and if necessary, make a complaint.

With rising demand for food distribution, we are providing you with a forum that you can take advantage of to make a profit from the food delivery market. We configure your application to suit your personal needs, and you can easily allow or disable a feature as per your requirements.

Foodmine lets you unite foodies and eateries nearby with a user- friendly food delivery experience. Some of the great features of Foodmine are location based search, multiple payment options, favorite orders, offers coupons, rating and reviewing, referral benefits etc.