Raleigh GYN Answers The Question How Does Nexplanon Prevent Pregnancy

Raleigh, North Carolina, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Raleigh Gynecology, a Raleigh based GYN, has recently released a new educational resource that focuses on explaining the details of how the birth control Nexplanon prevents pregnancy. The new article is guided by the expert gynecologists at Raleigh Gynecology who have extensive experience pairing women with the birth control that is right for their needs. They hope this new article will help women curious about birth control to learn more about how Nexplanon works to prevent pregnancy.

Raleigh Gynecology offers readers some valuable information that helps to explain how Nexplanon works and what women should expect from this birth control treatment. In the article, they begin by explaining what type of birth control Nexplanon is. They then go on to describe how it works to prevent pregnancy including factors such as stopping the release of the egg, thickening mucus in the cervix, keeping the sperm from reaching the egg, and more. They hope this information will help women get a better understanding of how this birth control works and why it is so effective.

While this new article focuses on explaining the details of how the birth control Nexplanon works, Raleigh Gynecology’s website provides readers with more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. Raleigh Gynecology offers the full list of gynecology services for women that includes routine care and special condition management. Some of the services and treatments they offer include breast care, contraceptive care, emergency contraception, Gardasil vaccinations, PAP tests, HPV counseling, and more. They also offer management of conditions that include endometriosis, menstrual disorders, PCOS, sexual dysfunctions, and more. Their team of dedicated and experienced gynecologists always strives to provide personalized and thoughtful care for each patient they serve.

With the addition of this new article, the team at Raleigh Gynecology hopes that readers will have a better understanding of how Nexplanon works. For more information on birth control options, contact Raleigh Gynecology today at 919-636-6670 or visit their website at https://gynraleigh.com/. Their offices are located at 2304 Wesvill Court, Suite 210, in Raleigh, NC 27607.

###