Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Offers PRP Treatments in Naperville, IL

Naperville, Illinois, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery is pleased to announce they use platelet-rich plasma treatments for hair loss for their Naperville patients. This method of treatment is non-invasive and provides the support individuals need to safely regrow their own hair more naturally.

These platelets are found naturally in the plasma in the blood, making platelet-rich plasma treatments one of the most natural methods of addressing hair loss problems. When these platelets are administered directly to the scalp, they promote healing and help the body recover on its own, restoring hair growth. However, not all patients can benefit from this treatment. The team at the Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery first completes a consultation and evaluation of the patient and determines if the cause of their hair loss is a candidate for this type of treatment. They then create a personalized treatment plan to help their patients get the results they want.

For many patients, multiple treatments of platelet-rich plasma are required to get the desired results. The number of treatments depends on the severity of the hair loss, the body’s response to the treatments and what type of results patients need. The experienced team at the Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery will help each patient determine the number of treatments required and monitor the results throughout the process.

Anyone interested in learning about the platelet-rich plasma treatments for hair loss can find out more by visiting the Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery or by calling 1-630-851-3223.

About the Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery: Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery is a full-service cosmetic surgery facility that helps patients achieve a better self-image. They provide a variety of surgical and non-invasive treatment options to help patients get the body they always wanted. Their experienced team works closely with every patient to help them get the desired results.

Company: Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery

Address: 1331 W 75th St, Suite 306

City: Naperville

State: IL

Zipcode: 60540

Telephone number: 1-630-851-3223

Email address: mozment@cclscosmetic.com