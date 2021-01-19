Redpoint Tempe Provides Off-Campus Student Housing

Tempe, Arizona, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Tempe is pleased to announce they offer off-campus student housing options to those attending Arizona State University in Tempe. This complex is located conveniently close to the campus, giving students easy access to on-campus classes and activities.

Students of Arizona State University can choose friends for their roommates in the three, four and five bedroom apartments, duplexes and cottages or choose to be matched via the roommate matchmaking system. All units have furniture packages available and include Internet access, trash disposal and access to all of the amenities throughout the complex, giving students all the comforts of home for a low monthly per person rate.

Residents of Redpoint Tempe will enjoy a variety of on-site amenities to make their time outside classes more comfortable and enjoyable. Some of the notable features include a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center with a sauna, 24-hour meeting and study spaces, a luxurious clubhouse with gaming room and cafe and various social events held throughout the year. The units are pet friendly.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus housing options can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Tempe website or by calling 1-602-783-1100.

About Redpoint Tempe: Redpoint Tempe is an off-campus housing community for students attending Arizona State University in Tempe. The complex offers three, four and five bedroom apartments, duplexes and cottages to give students plenty of space. Rent includes all of the amenities for an enjoyable college experience.

