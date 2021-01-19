Vantage Circle organizes Virtual Walkathon to promote corporate employee health

Delhi, India, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — In a bid to contribute to corporate employee health across the globe, Vantage Circle is hosting a Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon to mark its 10th anniversary under its flagship product Vantage Fit from 30th January-1st March 2021.

Covid-19 has led to many challenges and the health of the greater section has been adversely affected. On the occasion, Mr. Anjan Pathak , the CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle said, “Through the Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon, we want to encourage the corporate community to take a resolution to adopt a healthy and fit lifestyle. As walking is known to be one of the best ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle and to drive away from the monotonous work from home environment, Vantage Fit urges all the employees to be a part of this change towards a fitter lifestyle.”

Vantage Fit, a corporate wellness app designed from the ground up for enterprises. It focuses on preventive health care by promoting healthier lifestyles and habits, with a built-in framework for corporate challenges, the app provides an edge over other fitness apps for enterprises. Presently, the user base is 1.5M+ employees from some of the top corporates in India like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, WIPRO, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, to name some.

The employees can register themselves till 28th January, 2021. All the participants from the winning company will be rewarded Amazon Gift cards as well as the employees of the top-scoring companies will also get a chance to win rewards.

The Vantage Fit app supports Fitness band integration of popular fitness trackers for counting your steps. The participants will get access to real-time leader boards in the Vantage Fit app and website, to keep track of their performance.