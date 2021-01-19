Stoke based Welding and Steel Fabricators Fab it 3 Ltd announce new website

Fab it 3 Ltd are pleased to  announce the launch of the new website.

Pete Nixon  MD at Fab it 3 ltd Fabricatorsandwelding.co.uk comments.

We are delighted to showcase our new website, as this further cements our reputation as being the leading Staffordshire based fabrications company.

For those who do not know us we offer the following,

Our Welding Services Include; Aluminium Welding, Stainless Steel Welding. Alloys, Low carbon steel and Much more.

Our Fabrication Services Include; Fire Escapes, Staircases and Handrails, Ducting, Ventilation and Pipework, Industrial tanks and vessels, Gates and Railings, Steel canopies, Structural Steelwork, Custom Designed equipment and more.

 

For further information contact:-

Tel 01782 698008.

Pete Nixon.

Fab it 3 Welding and Fabrication Ltd.

Unit 22.

Imex Business Park.

Stoke On Trent.

ST3 3NP.

www.fabricatorsandwelding.co.uk

