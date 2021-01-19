How a Car Accident Can Affect You During The Corona Virus Pandemic?

Michigan, USA, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Being involved in a car accident can be life changing and truly a traumatic experience. Auto accidents can often lead to serious injuries or can even be fatal. People who have been injured from auto accidents may be hesitant to return to normal life. What typically will happen in these events is an individual may decide to file a lawsuit to go after the person who caused the auto accident. This can occur through civil courts to attempt to correct these losses by awarding financial compensation to prevailing claimants.

Working with a lawyer at Elia & Ponto PLLC can significantly improve your situation. The lawyers at Elia & Ponto PLLC have represented clients with serious injuries that include broken or fractured bones, traumatic brain injury, injuries to the back and neck, knee injuries, shoulder injuries, and laceration. If you or a loved one has been injured in an auto accident anywhere in Michigan, a Michigan car accident lawyer at Elia & Ponto PLLC can help you today!

Car accidents most usually are life changing events, as the seriousness of the situation never fully hits until some time has passed since the accident. There is nothing that can truly prepare someone for such a life changing event. Individuals who have been in a car accident typically go through financial issues, medical bills, wage loss, and most commonly small to severe injuries. Filing a lawsuit or insurance claims to assist with these types of dilemmas should be simple and straightforward. The accident attorneys at Elia & Ponto PLLC are there to ensure you get the help you truly deserve.

You can be hit by another car anywhere in the state of Michigan. However, some areas might be more troublesome than others due to a variety of reasons. Driving behavior is also another factor to take into consideration as some areas have aggressive drivers while others do not. However, even some of the most cautious people can end up in terrible accidents by no fault of their own. Different factors of the environment tend to increase the chance of an accident and may make a particular road or intersection more dangerous.

Causes of Auto Accidents

The lawyers at Elia & Ponto PLLC are familiar with many different forms of auto accidents. A few variations of accidents their lawyers have delt with in the past are as follows:

Drunk Driving

Hit and Run

Rear End Accidents

Pedestrian Accidents

Traffic Light Accidents

High Speed Accidents

Truck Accidents

T-Bone Accidents

Uber Accidents

Lyft Accidents

Fatal Accidents

Many more forms of accidents can be added to the list above, however, attorneys at this firm are fully suited to handle any of the accidents above or even be flexible enough to adhere their experience to new forms of auto accidents like tesla self driving car accidents. However, the most successful accident cases are typically those that involve individuals who have been injured or have suffered significant losses due to the accident.

The faster you speak with an attorney after being involved in an auto accident, the better, as this gives you time to get to know your attorney and for them to begin research as well as work on your case. When it comes to actual case work, most of it involves working with an insurance company to make sure they compensate you for what is rightfully yours. The plaintiffs pursue claims against the insurer of the driver who injured them since that is where responsibility lies. However for those who are uninsured, this may become a serious dilemma, however, working with one of our lawyers we may find a good solution that fits.

The car accident lawyers at Elia & Ponto PLLC are knowledgeable enough to be able to assist you with any type of car accident claim you may be dealing with. Working with one of their lawyers can truly be a life changing situation and can only show benefit for you or your loved one who was injured in an auto accident..

Call a Michigan car accident lawyer at Elia & Ponto PLLC today to discuss if you are eligible for no-fault or pain and suffering benefits.

