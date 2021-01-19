San Diego Insurance Agency Educates On Level Funding

San Diego, California, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — New City Insurance, a San Diego insurance agency, has recently released a new educational resource that focuses on explaining the details surrounding level funding. The new article is guided by the insurance experts at New City who have extensive experience helping clients understand what this type of insurance consists of and how rates are set. They hope this new article will help business leaders in need of insurance understand what this type of plan entails.

New City Insurance offers readers some valuable information regarding level funding and what these specialty insurance plans consist of. In the article, they explain the differences between level funding and self-funding. After that, they explain the basics of level funding and provide details on how the rates are typically set. They explain how one of the biggest benefits of going with level funding is the ability to customize the plan to suit your specific needs, and also how your company’s claim history will be used to determine rates.

While this new article focuses on explaining the details surrounding level funding, New City Insurance’s website provides visitors with more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. New City Insurance offers insurance, benefits, and HR compliance services designed to help enhance productivity and workplace effectiveness. They offer a comprehensive list of benefits packages and always strive to work with clients to establish the benefits plans that keep your employees motivated and determined while maintaining a competitive advantage in your industry.

With the addition of this new article, the team at New City Insurance hopes that readers will have a better understanding of what level funding is and why it could be a great choice for their organization. For more information, contact the insurance experts at New City today at 888-210-2759 or visit their website at https://newcityinsurance.com/. Their offices are located at 350 10th St, Ste 1000 in San Diego, CA 92101.

