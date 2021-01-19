Alpharetta Business Insurance Agency Releases Business Owners Policy Guide

Alpharetta, Georgia, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Southern States Insurance has recently released a new educational resource that focuses on providing a comprehensive business owner’s policy (BOP) guide for on how to choose the right insurance policies for their needs. The new article is guided by the Georgia BOP insurance experts at Southern States insurance who have a deep understanding of the right policies that certain businesses should be focusing on. They have designed this 2021 guide to help business owners ask the right questions and get the coverage that is most important for their business in the current year.

Southern States Insurance offers readers some valuable information that can help business owners pinpoint the insurance plans that are right for them. In the article, they explain the details of business owner’s policies and what they do and don’t cover. They explain some important policies including property insurance, business property, liability, and others. The insurance experts also note what business owners policies do not include such as claims from services performed, damages stemming from inaccurate/incomplete advice, and more. They hope this information will help business owners feel more confident about getting the insurance they need.

While this new article focuses on explaining the details surrounding business owner’s insurance policies, Southern States Insurance offers visitors more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. Southern States Insurance offers comprehensive and thorough insurance plans that include auto, crime, D&O, group health, flood, special event, homeowners, and more. Whether you need coverage for your business, family, or unique hobby, Southern States Insurance can provide you with an insurance policy to protect against the risks or liabilities you may face.

With the addition of this new article, Southern States Insurance hopes that readers will have a better understanding of business owner’s insurance and how to ensure proper coverage. For more information, contact the business insurance pros at Southern States today at (888) 971-6304 or visit their website at https://southernstatesinsurance.com/. Their offices are located at 3600 Mansell Rd #525 in Alpharetta, GA 30022.

