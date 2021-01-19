Medicore Launches COVID Home Testing Service Within The Greater Dublin Area

Dublin, Ireland, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Medicore launched a Covid-19 home testing service in Ireland, following government guidelines. Their COVID-19 home testing service is currently available within the greater Dublin area. They will travel to your home and perform a COVID-19 swab.

This COVID-19 testing service is available for any individual with or without symptoms.

There main two options available, including:

First, the Rapid Antigen test, Its a quick 15 min test, and you will receive the results immediately. Second, Laboratory PCR testing, In this testing, you will receive a text with your results within 24-48 hours.

“We are overwhelmed to be launching Covid-19 home testing and hope that, by providing this service in Ireland, Medicore can help people who need to test COVID without going anywhere and want to keep yourself and their community safe. – Said by Founder of Medicore

About The Company

Medicore is a nationwide provider of accreditated and customized medical, health & safety, event medical cover, instructor courses, and training solutions, along with pre-hospital medical and safety services like emergency ambulance services. They deliver training courses accredited by a broad range of training bodies, including the Irish Heart Foundation, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council, FETAC, and Health & Safety Authority.”