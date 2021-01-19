Medicore Launches COVID Home Testing Service Within The Greater Dublin Area

Posted on 2021-01-19 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Dublin, Ireland, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Medicore launched a Covid-19 home testing service in Ireland, following government guidelines. Their COVID-19 home testing service is currently available within the greater Dublin area. They will travel to your home and perform a COVID-19 swab.

This COVID-19 testing service is available for any individual with or without symptoms.

There main two options available, including:

  1. First, the Rapid Antigen test, Its a quick 15 min test, and you will receive the results immediately.
  2. Second, Laboratory PCR testing, In this testing, you will receive a text with your results within 24-48 hours.

“We are overwhelmed to be launching Covid-19 home testing and hope that, by providing this service in Ireland, Medicore can help people who need to test COVID without going anywhere and want to keep yourself and their community safe. – Said by Founder of Medicore

About The Company

Medicore is a nationwide provider of accreditated and customized medical, health & safety, event medical cover, instructor courses, and training solutions, along with pre-hospital medical and safety services like emergency ambulance services. They deliver training courses accredited by a broad range of training bodies, including the Irish Heart Foundation, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council, FETAC, and Health & Safety Authority.”

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!