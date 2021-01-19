CONSULT Introduces Smart Invoicing Manager for QuickBooks

Iselin, NJ, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — CONSULT has announced a few smart features for managing IT staffing company invoices. It is a fully QuickBooks-integrated solution for generating invoices within the solution and dispatching them by email. A spokesperson for CONSULT said, “IT staffing companies can now manage their invoices with confidence because the entire invoicing process can be accomplished automatically without human intervention.”

CONSULT is an add-on solution that was developed exclusively for use with QuickBooks in the IT staffing business for creating invoices that are customer compliant and accurate. The spokesperson said that “CONSULT provides a unique solution that requires little intervention.” Further, the spokesperson added, “it is the first solution ever made with the IT staffing industry as its core target.”

IT staffing businesses are already reporting increased productivity due to smarter invoice management features in CONSULT. The software has helped us in streamlining cash flow and faster payment receipts due mostly to the automatic-reminder feature. It can resend reminders several times until payment is received and saves the staffing business upward of 7% percent of the normal cost of realizing payment.

In a demonstration to the press, the CEO of CONSULT explained each invoicing step and how it saves accountants and invoicing team members from spending too much time on routine work like invoicing. The CEO said, “the entire operation from the collection of timesheets to getting paid, our software has become an indispensable asset. Customers can expect 20 to 25% savings in invoicing cost and see an up to 80% in cash flow in as little as 2 weeks.”

To make things easy for the IT staffing business, “we are also offering 200+ invoice templates that will meet every type of IT staffing company users.” The CEO added. In response to a query he said and added, “our customers can use the wide range of templates for generating invoices that will make a wide impact on customers instantly.”

In addition to the couple paid version of CONSULT, it also offers powerful features for vendor management, timesheet submission, and delinquency alerts. Though intended primarily for automating invoicing processes, its specialty processes can be used as a business tool for business analytics.

CONSULT also offers a free version with limited features. The free version is a scaled-down version of paid versions. “You can generate professional-quality invoices for less than $1.00.” said a staffing company business owner.

Interested IT staffing business owners can contact the company at their website https://www.consultapp.ai/ for more details.