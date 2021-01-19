Cell Harvesting Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% – Insights and In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Cell harvesting is the process of harvesting cells from the culture media during upstream and downstream bioprocessing. Cell harvesters are used extensively for the cell harvesting process and are compatible with a wide range of assays, including cell proliferation assays, receptor binding assays, and adherent cell assays.

According to the new market research report “Cell Harvesting Market by Type (Manual, Automated), Application (Biopharmaceutical, Stem Cell Research), End User (Biotechnology, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institute), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Row) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period to reach USD 324.5 Million.

Growth Drivers in Depth:

Rising Investments in Regenerative Medicine and Cell-Based Research

Growth of the Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industry

Increasing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

The manual cell harvesters segment dominated the market

On the basis of type, segmented into manual and automated cell harvesters. The manual cell harvesters segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The high share of the manual harvesters segment can be attributed to their ease of use and low price as compared to automated harvesters.

The biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the Cell Harvesting Market

In the end user, segmented into research institutes, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the cell harvesters market. The high share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies conduct R&D activities to develop new products for the treatment of these diseases.

Geographical Scenario: The cell harvesting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe; however, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing private and government funding for stem cell research in this region and growing expansion of key market players in emerging Asian countries are some of the factors driving the APAC market.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Some of the major players operating in the cell harvesting market are PerkinElmer (US), Brandel (US), TOMTEC (US), Cox Scientific (UK), Connectorate (Switzerland), Scinomix (US), ADSTEC (Japan), and Terumo BCT (a part of Terumo Corporation) (Japan).