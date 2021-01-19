The global organic feed market size is estimated to be valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to reach a value of USD 10.1 billion by 2025. The increasing instances of animal product contamination due to pesticides and insecticides, rising demand for organic food products, growing organic livestock farming, and adaption of organic farming practices by farmers due to the increasing health concerns among consumers are some of the key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the global market. Developing countries in Asia Pacific and South American regions are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for organic feed manufacturers in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure

Increasing instances of contamination in animal products due to pesticides and insecticides to drive the growth of the organic feed market.

Feed safety has become a matter of concern for many governments around the world, particularly those in North America and Europe. Consumers around the world are becoming more aware and informed about the extrinsic attributes of the meat they consume. Due to these factors, the importance of organic feed is increasing among consumers globally.

In conventionally produced feed, pesticides and insecticides are utilized widely, which may cause poisoning to feed crops, as certain bacteria such as E. Coli or Salmonella respond to these crop protection products. The consumption of feed products, which are made from these contaminated crops, have an adverse impact on the health of animals, and thereby, cause contamination in products, such as milk, egg, and meat derived from animals. Such pathogenic and parasitic diseases in meat products due to Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli have raised concerns over meat quality and safety in the past decade.

For instance, in 2017, eggs contaminated with pesticide fipronil were found in Belgium and the Netherlands. In August 2017, a meat and egg quality issue arose in Germany, where a supermarket chain, Aldi, withdrew eggs from its shelves in Germany after the tests showed the possibility of insecticide contamination. Millions of eggs were recalled from shops and warehouses in these countries in the same year. Many countries, including South Korea and Slovakia, banned pork imports from Germany in the same year due to the health risks involved.

Due to these instances, the demand for nutrition and safe feed, such as organic feed, has increased across the region. In addition, the use of organic feed provides balanced nutrition to animals and protects them against such harmful risks. It also plays a key role in overcoming issues related to animal feeding assurance, environment-friendly meat production, and animal welfare. Organic feed provides nutrition, which helps in improving the productivity of livestock, besides maintaining the quality of feed products. Thus, growers in this region are focusing on producing organic feed to prevent livestock from exposure to pesticide contamination, which in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the global organic feed market.

Make an Inquiry

Key players in the organic feed market include Cargill (US), BernAqua (Belgium), Country Heritage Feeds (Australia), ForFarmers (Netherlands), SunOpta (Canada), Ranch-Way Feeds (US), Aller Aqua (Denmark), Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (US), Scratch and Peck Feeds (US), Cargill (US), K-Much Feed Industry Co., Ltd (Thailand), The Organic Feed Company (UK), B&W Feeds (UK), Feedex Companies (US), Country Junction feed (US), Green Mountian Feeds (US), Unique Organic (US), Kreamer Feed (US), Yorktown Organics, LLC (US), and Hi Peak Feeds (UK).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441