China Cold Chain Market Share and Size by Application 2025

The China cold chain market is projected to value USD 27.79 billion until 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecasted years, 2017 to 2025. The increasing preference over the consumption of processed food products prevailing across the millennial population is projected to propel the demand for cold chain solutions and products.

The fish, meat & seafood segment dominated the market in 2016 on account of increasing demand for exotic food products such as Scottish Crabs, Alaskan black cod, and Japanese lobsters prevailing across the population of China. It is also estimated to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the processed food segment also witnessed a substantial share across the market in China.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The cold chain market across China has been negatively impacted on account of the ongoing COVID pandemic. As this virus originated from Wuhan, the highest numbers of active cases were foreseen across the country in the first quarter of 2020. Also, it has impacted the country’s economic crunch and has brought stagnancy to several operational industries. Moreover, lockdown imposition and restrictions over cargo movement have obstructed the supply chain of processed and cold-stored food items. Further, the reduction in import and export of these perishable food items are expected to hamper the demand for cold chain products in the post-pandemic period.

The cities like Beijing and Shanghai are witnessing a rapid increase in demand for cold chain solutions owing to the rising influence of Western food consumption habits. The other segment that includes cities like Tianjin, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Shandong accounted for the highest share across the market in 2016 due to the rising number of expos and international exhibitions for product launches, promotions, and demonstration.

The China cold chain market includes players; They are constantly engaged in increasing their warehouses, distribution centers, and trucks for widening their geographical reach.

The processed food segment is projected to witness substantial growth over the forecasted period, 2017 to 2025.

In 2016, the application segment of fish, meat & seafood dominated the market across China.

The other regional segment held the largest share across the market in 2016.

China Cold Chain Market : Key Players

SF Express, Articold Logistics Ltd., Swire Group, Preferred Freezer, and Americold Logistics LLC.

