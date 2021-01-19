Decorated Apparel Market Share and Development Trends of Analysis Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global decorated apparel market size is expected to register revenue of USD 55.2 Billion by the end of 2025. It is expected to grow with a 10.91% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for screen printing, embroidery, and sublimation on fabrics is expected to drive the market growth for such products in the upcoming years. Moreover, rising demand for such apparel to improve physical appearance is expected to fuel the demand.

Shifting trends in the fashion industry across the globe also act as a driving factor in the market growth for such products. Rising demand for customized tops, logo designs and patchwork on fabrics are trending among the millennial. Thus, the market is expected to boost in the upcoming years.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-decorated-apparel-market/request-sample

The embroidery product segment held the largest share of more than 42% across the global market in 2018 owing to high durability of such apparel as compared to the rest of the product segments. The screen printing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2025. This can be attributed to good composition of inks and graphics having a long life.

The end-user segment of women held the largest share of around 65% across the global market owing to increasing popularity of a variety of tops, shirts, gowns, and kurtas. In addition, rising influence of graphic tees as casual and semi-formal attire is gaining popularity among women. The end-user segment of men is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 12.26% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025 owing to increasing sense among men to look presentable.

Asia Pacific held the largest share across the global market owing to increasing population coupled with rising demand for decorated apparel across developing countries like China, India, and Japan. Further, North America is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 12.25%.

Major players are constantly engaged in gaining acquisitions, mergers and product development to boost their sales. In addition, emerging technologies like heat press techniques are being implemented by number of leading manufacturers like Adidas, NBA, American Girl, and Nike.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The product segment of screen printing dress apparel is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.73% from 2019 to 2025.

In 2018, the end-user segment of women held the largest share of around 65% across the global market.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest share across the global market during 2018 owing to increasing population coupled with rising demand for decorated apparel across countries like China and India.

Global Decorated Apparel Market: Key Players

Russel Brands, Gildan Activewear, Master Printwear, Delta Apparel, Hanesbrands, New England Printwear, Lynka Printwear, and Advance Printwear.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com