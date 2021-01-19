Militaria, Fine Art and Decorative Accessories will Come Up for Bid in EstateOfMind’s Two-Session Online Auction Feb. 13

Middletown, NY, 2021-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — A two-session online auction featuring militaria and fine estate items will be held on Saturday, February 13th, by EstateOfMind, beginning at 11 am Eastern time. Internet bidding will be facilitated by the popular platform LiveAuctioneers.com. Bidders can also view lot photos and get more info at EstateOfMind.biz and at AuctionZip.com (ID # 11093).

Session 1, at 11 am, will consist of two local collections of sporting rifles, swords (including an exceptional US Navy mod. 1832 N.P. Ames artillery sword) and leather gun scabbards. Also up for bid will be a large lot of personal effects belonging to US Army Air force co-pilot Staff Sergeant Robert A. Greenwood, who was killed in action during World War II on May 12, 1944.

Staff Sergeant Greenwood’s personal effects include an A-4 jumpsuit, aviator’s kit bag, leather belt, holster, uniforms and more. The sale will also feature large lots of assorted World Wars I and II medals, pins, buttons and ribbons. “Sporting rifles have been meticulously maintained in every aspect” said Darrell Dirr, auctioneer and owner of EstateOfMind, who added, “This is just a sampling of a very large collection of firearms from our close friend and consignor.”

Session 2, immediately following, will consist of diversified multi-estate consignments, to include a three-generation collection of jewelry highlighted by an Art Deco platinum diamond cocktail ring with a four-carat natural lavender star sapphire, circa 1920; a Rolex Submariner wristwatch, circa 1966 or 1967; and a Rolex Oysterdate precision watch, circa 1953 or 1954.

Rings will include a group of three Deco 14kt yellow gold and coral (size 6 ½), pearl (size 6) and citrine (size 6), sold as one lot, weighing 9.9 grams. Bracelets and necklaces will feature a fine circa 1980-1990 Jerry T. Nelson sterling Native American bracelet weighing 90.9 grams and a Mexican silver and sterling necklace, bracelet and earrings set, circa 1960, weighing 2.6 ounces.

Coins from a gentlemen’s accumulation will include ancient, world and early United States pieces, highlighted by a 1652 Massachusetts pine tree shilling, a 1795 flowing hair silver dollar with two leaves, an 1892 Liberty head Carson City 5-dollar gold coin, and an 1810 capped bust 5-dollar gold coin.

World coins will feature a 1596 Netherland Ducat Utrecht, and an 1808 Ferdinand 8 Escados. Ancient coins will include a Julius Caesar Denarius, a Constantine 1042-55 Nomisma, a Justinian 1st 527-565 Solidus and an Augustus 27BC-14AD Roman Empire Denarius.

Additional coins include a Greek / Roman Empire Hadrian silver coin (117-138 AD), a 1760 George II 1 Guinea gold coin, an ancient Greek / Roman Empire silver coin, a Chinese 1-dollar silver coin (Kwang Tung Province), and a Byzantine gold Histamenum coin (1028-1034). “This is just a small representation of our future sales that will include coins,” Mr. Dirr said.

Session 2 will also feature original artwork (including an oil on canvas Old Master portrait of John Bunyon, 20 ½ inches by 17 inches, illegibly signed, dated 1671), rare Bennington Rockingham pottery, redware, a collection of jazz records and more.

One of the more beautiful items in the sale is an exceptional Northern Iranian 22/24 kt pure gold libation beaker with canatille/filigree stylized caprine or ibex, and graphics showing the Tree of Life and rosettes. The cup, dating to the 16th or 17th century, is 3 ½ inches tall on a 2-inch base.

The afternoon estate sale will be an eclectic one, featuring items ranging from a pair of circa 1840-1850 rare flint enamel lions by Lyman, Fenton & Co. (Bennington, Vt.), 7 ¾ inches tall by 11 inches long; a circa 1960 Brutalist pottery sculpture titled Cat, signed Fantony for Raymor, 22 inches tall by 12 inches wide; and a large lot of assorted baseball postcards from the 20th century.

Collectors of weaponry and militaria will have Session 1 all to themselves, with items such as a Remington #4 .22 caliber take-down model rifle (ser. #S254139), a Roger MKII .223 caliber bolt-action rifle with Shepherd 3-10x scope and a 22-inch barrel (ser. #781-45263), and a 19th century cavalry saber / sword with D. Guard signed touchmark #47902, 28 ¾ inches in length.

Other lots include a Mauser Mark 10 300 win. Mag. bolt-action rifle with a Sheperd 3-10x scope, a custom Bell & Carlson stock and 24-inch barrel (ser. #B300508), and a Ruger Model 72 22 PPC target bolt-action rifle with Bushnell 4-12x scope and 26-inch barrel (ser. #781-78809).

Also up for bid is a J.C. Higgins (F.N. Mauser) model 50 270 Win. Cal. Bolt-action rifle with aluminum 3-9x scope and 22-inch barrel (ser. #583.91), a Roger MKII 338 Win-Mag bolt-action rifle with Bushnell 1.5/4.5x scope, custom Bell & Carlson stock and 24-inch barrel (ser. #78096033), and a Marlin model 1895 45-70 lever-action rifle with Weaver 2.5x scope and 22-inch barrel (ser. #22038244).

Rounding out the firearms category is a Marlin LTS 30-30 caliber lever-action rifle with Weaver k 2.5x scope and 16 ½ inch barrel (ser. #B278164), a rifle with Bushnell 1.75/5x scope, a custom Bell & Carlson stock and 24-inch barrel (ser. #B278164), and many other makes and models.

An NICS check is required for all firearms. Other noteworthy militaria lots include ammunition pouches dating to the Civil War and Spanish-American War, and a 20th century Civil War-style miniature Model 1857 gun howitzer cannon with an 8-inch barrel.

In-person previews will be held by appointment only, February 6-12, from 11 am to 6 pm; and on auction day, February 13th, from 8-10 am. All times quoted are Eastern. To schedule an appointment, you may call EstateOfMind at 845-386-4403. Masks are required at the previews.

To learn more about EstateOfMind and the two-session auction planned for Saturday, February 13th, please visit www.EstateOfMind.biz.

About EstateOfMind:

EstateOfMind was officially born in 2009 after more than 20 years of providing estate services through a former company, American Antiques & Fine Art. Owner and president Darrell Dirr, a proprietor of fine art, antique and estate sale businesses, holds a Certificate of Recognition. Mr. Dirr was nominated by OCDSS for being a valuable community partner of PSA for 20 years. EstateOfMind is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a collection, you may call them at 845-386-4403; or, you can send an email to estateofmind2009@yahoo.com. To learn more about EstateOfMind, visit www.EstateOfMind.biz.