Silicone Coating Market Growth Factors and Share by Manufacturer 2021-2025

The global Silicone Coating Market is projected to reach USD 6.81 billion by 2025, owing to the extensive application of silicone coating in construction and automotive industry. Silicone is a strong liquid applied coating material used for repair and restore of huge variety of applications. Since the basic bond energies of SI-C and SI-O are high, the chemical process is normally attributed with aging of coated surfaces are mostly slower in moist conditions for silicone coating. Resins and polymers are different types of silicone used in creating silicone coatings.

The silicone coatings are basically used for paints and coatings to improve durability and quality of applied paints for better performance. The growing acceptability of silicone coatings in the construction and automotive industries is expected to upsurge the silicone coating market with a CAGR of 5.9% in coming years.

Silicone coatings are extensively used as primers, industrial maintenance, marine, hygienic architectural, anti-fouling, automotive clear coatings and biocidal abrasion-resistant. The silicone coating market is driven by the rising demand for electronic products in developing economies. The second largest application for silicone coating is the construction sector, where the silicone is used for concrete, tiles, wood & wood panel, mortar and perlite.

Silicone Coating Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Silicone Additives

Silicone Water Repellents

Silicone Polymers

100% Silicone

Silicone Coating Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Application

Others

The prominent silicone coating industry players comprise Evonik Industries, ACC Silicones, BASF, Dow Chemicals, China National Bluestar, Siltech Corporation, Wacker Chemie, Momentive Performance Materials, Humiseal, KCC Silicone, etc.

Silicone Coating Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

