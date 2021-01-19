Middle East ITS Market Revenue Drivers | Regional Demand & Revenue | Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Middle East ITS Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Middle East intelligent transportation systems (ITS) market size is projected to value at USD 6.77 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, accounting for a CAGR of 11.6% from 2018 to 2025. Intelligent transportation system is combined with superior automotive sensors to track and create strategies to lower traffic congestion or offer accessibility to sensitive pollution zones, where quality of air is beneath the acceptable range.

Key Players:

ADCCO LLC

Agero, Inc.

DENSO Corporation

EFKON AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Garmin International

Iteris

KapschTrafficCom AG

Lanner Electronics

Nuance Communications

Growth Drivers:

Fluctuations in the prices of crude oil and petroleum had a little effect on investment flow in the transportation and mobility sector in this region. Major countriesin the region like United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in transforming mobility have huge monetary reserves to support these projects.

The region is a hub for numerous big and metropolitan cities, where there issignificant growth in population. In this situation, there can be foreseeable issues relating to mobility in the offing. Constant government efforts for better infrastructure and public transport to fulfill the urban transportation issues are boosting the market.

Intelligent transportation systems are important solution to safety and traffic challenges. These are the integration of information and communication technology equipped into transportation infrastructure to provide better passenger safety and efficiency. Innovations in communication and information technology are expected to positively affect the Middle East ITS market growth.

Type Outlook:

ATIS

ATMS

ATPS

APTS

EMS

Application Outlook:

Automatic Crash Notification (ACN)

Emergency Calling

Vehicle Tracking

Navigation and Infotainment

Diagnostics

Road Assistance

Regional Outlook:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2018 to 2025. The country has planned large-scale innovative projects across its driver cities coupled with religious cities like Medina and Mecca. The ‘Vision 2030’ has allowed the realization of several infrastructure outlines including railways, airways, and roadways development. Saudi Arabia has invested billions of dollars in these projects and has planned to combine intercity local transport services, which is expected to drive ITS in the Middle East.

