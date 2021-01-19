Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Growth | Key Players & Business Opportunities | Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global enterprise content management (ECM) market size is expected to value USD 93.76 billion by 2025. The ECM market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the ever growing demand to safeguard highly confidential information and allow high-level of operational efficiency. Moreover, numerous governmental schemes associated data security are further escalating the need for enterprise content management software, subsequently, driving growth of the market.

Key Players:

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

M-Files Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Newgen Software

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Soaring volumes of data on web server are heightening the importance of enterprise content management software to carry out business processes such as storage, management of data sets, and sharing of information through videos and audio clips, and are responsible for fueling the market value. Growing preference toward cloud services is substantially influencing the market size on global-scale. Globally, the enterprise content management (ECM) market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the enterprise content management market.

Multiple software providers are offering automated data security services that allows easy management to encrypt crucial data such as financial reports to avoid illegal access. Though, growing concerns related to the higher initial cost and maintenance cost in vendors is hampering progress of the enterprise content management industry. Lack of internet penetration mainly in emerging economies is also major obstacle for market growth.

Vertical Outlook:

BFSI

Communication Media & Services

Retail

Manufacturing & Natural Resources

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Utilities

Others (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Real Estate)

Regional Outlook:

The ECM industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in adoption of latest technologies and presence of prominent market players. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the enterprise content management (ECM) industry with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with number of government initiatives for data privacy and security. Additionally, Latin America has shown substantial growth opportunities due to soaring implementation of enterprise content management by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

