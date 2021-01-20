Award-Winning Ghostwriter & Book Coach Publishes First Book

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Andrea Susan Glass published Your Fabulous First Book: How to Write with Clarity, Confidence & Connection. An award-winning ghostwriter, book coach, and author, Glass takes the unique approach to travel on the book-writing journey along with the reader as she writes her own first book and shares her experiences. The inspiring quotes, revealing stories of ghostwriting clients, and highly structured paths to surmount any obstacles or challenges by finding clarity, building confidence, and making connections lead the reader to a satisfying conclusion: a fabulous first book. The valuable resources and action steps to implement the concepts give readers a guaranteed solution to realizing their dream of writing and publishing a book.

“I’ve been ghostwriting books for others since 2000, and now it’s my time,” says Glass, a resident of Oceanside, California, and owner of WritersWay. “I’ve wanted to become a bestselling author since I was old enough to know what that is. And after finally setting aside the time, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve achieved that goal.”

Her author website at www.AndreaSusanGlass.com showcases Glass’s book and coaching programs. She acts as a book coach to aspiring authors who want to write a nonfiction book but have difficulty getting started or keeping focused. “I find new authors have doubts, fears, and excuses that get in their way of starting and finish their book,” says Glass. “Through my new book and coaching programs, I hope to help them get over these hurdles so they can write and publish their book.”

Your Fabulous First Book will be available initially as an ebook and is focused on nonfiction books. It explains how clarity, confidence, and connection will help authors get clear on their goals, build confidence as they overcome their challenges, and connect with readers. “I find authors need to be clear about the reasons for writing their book and the reasons their readers will buy their book,” says Glass.

She also feels it’s vital for new authors to learn to connect with their readers both within the book and in the marketplace. “Authors need to understand how to make a connection in the book with their readers. I do that by sharing my journey as I write my first book,” Glass says. “They also need to build a connection by developing a fan base before releasing their book. They need to establish what’s called a platform to find their readers and build connections so book sales will start as soon as they launch their book.”

Anyone thinking about writing their first book can sign up for a complimentary book strategy session on the website at www.AndreaSusanGlass.com. “As a book coach, my mission is to help anyone at any stage of the book writing process to move forward to completion,” says Glass. “I know I’ve had my own struggles to get my first book written, and after ghostwriting dozens of books for others, I understand the book writing process and the challenges that arise. I want to help entrepreneurs, service professionals, coaches, and others who want to have a book to enhance their business.”

For additional information, contact AndreaSusanGlass@gmail.com.