DC Addiction Recovery Center Educates On The Integrated Behavioral Model

Washington, DC, USA, 2021-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Aquila Recovery Clinic, a DC addiction recovery center, recently released a blog educating on the integrated behavioral model. The new article is guided by the addiction recovery experts at Aquila who strive to provide help to those who need it most. They have designed this new article to help provide important information on a very important aspect of their recovery methods.

Aquila Recovery Clinic offers readers some valuable information regarding the integrated behavioral model of therapeutic treatment In the article, they provide some details about this model of treatment and also explain how it was created including the theory of planned behavior (TPB) and the Theory of Reasonable Action (TRA). They go on to explain who the integrated behavioral models are for and how they can be of such great help. Their team of trained experts understands the difficulty of this process and believes in giving you the best chance at success using the most proven methods in the field.

While this new article focuses on explaining the details surrounding the integrated behavioral model of treatment, their website provides further information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of addiction recovery services. Aquila Recovery offers family programs, intensive outpatient programs, cognitive behavioral therapy, integrated care, trauma-informed care, and more. Aquila’s intensive outpatient rehab clinic brings a fresh and evidence-based treatment modality for individuals experiencing alcohol or drug problems in the area of Washington, DC. They strive to improve outcomes by reaching people early that may be having difficulty with addicting substances.

With the addition of this new blog, the team at Aquila hopes that readers will have a better understanding of the benefits of the integrated behavioral model of treatment. For more information, contact the addiction recovery professionals at Aquila today at 202-618-9125 or visit their website at https://www.aquilarecovery.com/. Their offices are located at 5101 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Suite 325, in Washington, DC 20016.

###