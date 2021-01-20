Evive Wins Multiple Awards for Chicago’s Best Places to Work

CHICAGO, IL, 2021-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Evive, the leader in digital engagement and communication technology, today announced that Built In Chicago honored the company with two 2021 Best Places to Work Awards. Evive earned second place on Built In Chicago’s list of 100 Best Midsize Places to Work and tenth place on the 100 Best Places to Work. Evive has made the Chicago list of best midsize companies to work for three consecutive years, moving up 38 spots since last year.

Evive changes how companies communicate, using predictive analytics and behavioral science to deliver messaging that connects the right person to the right resource at the right time. Through powerful employee engagement, Evive enables employers to optimize each employee’s journey, guiding people to better health, wealth, work and life success.

“We’re thrilled to know that our employees are benefitting from our commitment to company culture, collaborative environment and stellar benefits,” says Prashant Srivastava, president and CEO of Evive. “We take pride in cultivating a workplace where employees feel connected to each other and our mission.”

Each year, Built In Chicago distributes awards to companies of all sizes. Winners are determined using an algorithm that includes company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect today’s employment landscape, Built In weighted criteria more heavily for remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Most companies focus on traditional human resource practices and perks, but Evive prioritizes employee well-being, satisfaction and growth. This leads to less turnover, stronger performance and unparalleled collaboration. Employees feel supported, heard and rewarded, creating a positive company culture that is empowered, engaged and aligned with business objectives.

“Companies like Evive raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees,” says Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer at Built In. “The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures, but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We’re thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners.”

To read Built In Chicago’s 2021 lists, visit 100 Best Places to Work in Chicago and 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Chicago.

About Evive

Evive changes the way companies communicate. As the market leader in data-driven, personalized engagement, Evive has extensive experience helping large and midsize companies optimize the employee experience across their diverse populations. Starting with rich healthcare and HR data sources, Evive uses proprietary predictive analytics and behavioral science expertise to deliver highly segmented, multi-modal messaging that connects the right person to the right resource at the right time: driving individual action and delivering measurable outcomes across the spectrum of employee experiences. To learn more about Evive, visit https://goevive.com/ or LinkedIn. Contact press@goevive.com to learn more.

About Built In

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies’ brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies’ tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers’ open roles. https://www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 100 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.