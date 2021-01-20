Lumberjack Camper Trailers Offers High Quality Camping Trailers to the Customers

Corio, Vic, Australia, 2021-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Lumberjack Camper Trailers is a family-owned business that offers excellent quality camping trailers in Australia. Their goal is to provide Australia’s most valued and intelligently designed camper trailers to their customers. They are known for our affordability, innovation and service. They believe that this range sets a new benchmark in quality affordable camper trailers.

Camper-Trailers

When asked about their camping trailers, the spokesperson of the company said, “Lumberjack Camper Trailers has the perfect match for you. Our trailers seamlessly take you from home to your next adventure. Our goal is to design trailers that make it easy for you to get away with family and friends. We have listened to what you want and designed trailers for all budgets and family sizes. Everything you need is included: annex walls and floor, deluxe kitchens and storage. You can proudly pull a great looking trailer that is easy to tow, clearly has some muscle and will turn heads.”

At Lumberjack Camper Trailers, their camper trailer/caravan is covered by a 12-month limited manufacturer’s warranty against defects from the original date of purchase. Customers are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage.

“As a family owned business, we’ve always believed in big ideas matched with a fierce will to bring them to life. Our goal is to ensure that every Australian family has the opportunity to experience and enjoy the outdoors with safe and excellent quality camp trailers. We believe that everyone needs to be given the opportunity to relax and refresh in the beautiful Australian outdoors. Every Camper Trailer that leaves our warehouse represents our passion for quality camper trailers. We work very closely with our manufactures to ensure that quality is paramount. We listen to what you want and are continually upgrading and enhancing our trailer designs and functionality to ensure you has the best trailer possible”, added the spokesperson.

The range of camper trailers for sale at Lumberjack Camper Trailers can cater to the harshest conditions of Australia, so the customers never be caught off-guard by wild weather or terrain. Their quality is the best to ensure the quality camper trailer will travel longer trips safely and reliably, allowing to get back to wider and beyond into real Australia.

About Company

Lumberjack Camper Trailers is a family-owned business that offers excellent quality camping trailers in Australia. Their goal is to provide Australia’s most valued and intelligently designed camper trailers to their customers. Visit https://www.lumberjackcampertrailers.com.au/ .

Contact Details

Contact Name: Teresa Esteban

Address: 290 Princes Hwy, Corio, Vic, Australia, 3214

Phone Number: 1300 304 045

