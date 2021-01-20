Soulful Pop Music Meets Female Empowerment

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Maria Cozette, an Armenian-American starlet, is set to release her fourth studio album, “Pen to Paper,” on January 21, 2021. The award-winning soulful pop artist is a dynamic multi potentiality as a university professor, recording artist, and television personality. The compilation was produced in collaboration with world-renowned composers, musicians, and songwriters. Cozette has always utilized her platform to convey a positive message for her younger fans. The songs on the new album cover topics about empowerment, personal growth, and confidence. It serves as a source of inspiration for the younger generation. The songstress will be going on a virtual tour in the Spring by visiting schools, organizations, and youth centers around the world.

As an L.A. native, Cozette has performed at nearly every venue; namely Staples Center, Nokia Theatre, and Dolby Theatre. She is a reputable public figure in the Armenian- American community and continues to work with charitable organizations in cultural enrichment and youth advocacy. Last year, Cozette hosted a popular television program on Horizon Television Network- The Maria Cozette Show. It provided a platform for professionals like her to discuss their multiple facets, as well as highlighting charities in a segment called ‘The Art of Giving.’

The highly anticipated album has finally arrived with its first single, “Faded Jeans.” The song’s music video is streaming on Youtube. The second single, “11:11,” is set to release in the Spring. The new album will be available for purchase and streaming on all digital platforms. For more information, visit www.mariacozette.com