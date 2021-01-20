Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) Market is anticipated to reach USD 683.1 million by 2025. Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) is an artificial resin developed by the polymerization of chlorotrifluoroethylene. It is extremely resilient to high chemicals and temperature. Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) is mainly used for specialty applications in electrical, aerospace, and chemical industries. It is like Teflon with small change in chemical structure. PCTFE offers exclusive mixture of mechanical and physical properties.

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) boasts of high optical transparency, non-flammability, near zero moisture absorption, and chemical resistance. Once cooled, Polychlorotrifluoroethylene gets transparent, lighter, and more elastic. The factors that drive the growth of the Polychlorotrifluoroethylene industry include increasing demand for polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) in the aerospace industry to produce valve seats, gaskets, and diaphragms because of its superior and light weight thermal resistance.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high cost of raw materials and comparatively lesser production volumes of PCTFE in comparison with its counterparts. Additionally, low chemical and thermal resistance as compared to low-cost replacements such as PTFE, is anticipated to hinder market growth. Polychlorotrifluoroethylene market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.0% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Films

Wires & Tubes

Coatings

Others

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Pharmaceutical

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Others

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) industry include Arkema, Honeywell, Zhejiang Juhua, DuPont, HaloPolymer, Solvay, Daikin, 3M(Dyneon), AkzoNobel, Allied Chemical Corporation, Xinhua Chemistry, and Qingdao Hongfeng Si-F Science. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

The Middle East & Africa

