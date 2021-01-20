Personal Care Wipes Market Outlook and Development Trends of Analysis Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global personal care wipes market is estimated to reach USD 23.1 billion, growing with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025. Product benefits such as performance, time-saving, and convenience associated with wipes are anticipated to drive product demand. The market is majorly driven by the growing hygiene awareness along with rapid urbanization across the globe.

Personal care wipes are gaining popularity among consumers owing to factors such as rising infant population and surge in hygiene awareness. Moreover, the introduction of new products such as feminine, flushable and scented is expected to bolster the demand for wipe products. The growing demand for the product as a beauty application among women and men is also projected to drive the global personal care wipes market.

Personal care wipes products such as baby wipes, facial & cosmetic wipes are gradually increasing in demand owing to the benefits such as effectiveness and convenience. These products are useful in water scarcity and unavailability as the water levels across the globe are reducing due to pollution. Moreover, the portability associated with the product is encouraging the consumer to buy these cleaning products and helps in maintaining environmental standards and reducing cross-contamination risks.

In 2018, North America held the largest market share due to the increasing demand from household applications. In North America, the U.S. dominated the market with a share of 61.0%. This growth is majorly attributed to the product’s high convenience, time-saving benefits. The cost of taking care of a baby is high in the U.S. as there is considerable consumption of products such as wipes and smart diapers. The increasing disposable income along with a new product innovation are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The baby wipes in the product segment are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025.

In 2018, the convenience stores channel held the highest market share of 30.4% in the overall market.

Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2025. The product is anticipated to have significant growth in developing countries such as Brazil and South Africa.

Global Personal Care Wipes Market: Key Players

Medline Industries, Edana, Diamond Wipes, Edgewell Personal Care Company, and Procter & Gamble Company.

