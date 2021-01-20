Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Revenue Drivers | Regional Demand & Revenue | Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market size is expected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2025. Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services is a professional service that provides and maintains the linen supply of the hospital and healthcare institution to ensure proper hygiene of the linen material provided to patients. Linens are those fabric household goods prepared for daily use like tablecloths, towels, and bedding.

Key Players:

Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.

Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

Angelica Corporation

E-town Laundry Company

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, Inc.

Tetsudo Linen Service

Celtic Linen

Growth Drivers:

The market will be registering a CAGR of 3.0% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The factors that play an important role in the growth of Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, rising outsourcing of hospital linen supplies & services, growing patient base due to rise in occurrence of various diseases, increasing value-added services by vendors, increasing demand for hygienic & sophisticated healthcare facilities and rising occurrences of hospital infections & technological improvements. Moreover, prevalence ofvarious diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), obesity, arthritis, and diabetes is expected to boost the demand for linen in hospitals. However, high cost of linen material and deficiency in the supply of hospital linens are negatively impacting the growth of Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services industry.

Product Outlook:

Bed Sheet & Pillow Covers

Blankets

Bed Covers

Bathing & Cleaning Accessories

Patient Repositioner

The “bed sheet & pillow covers” segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share in the forthcoming years due to increasing number of hospitals and hospital beds and implementation of hygiene policies. In hospital, bedsheets are available in various types such as fitted sheets, flat sheets, bariatric sheets, gurney sheets, hyperbaric sheets, birthing sheets and mortuary sheets. Also, pillow covers are available in different sizes and colors depending on customer needs.

End Use Outlook:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Standalone Clinics

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the forthcoming period owing to the increasing population, improving healthcare infrastructure. North America held the largest share in 2016 due to presence of large number of players and stringent healthcare policies for safety and hygiene.

