Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Regional Insights | Demand and Trends analysis | Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market is anticipated to reach USD 116.06 billion by 2025 due to considerable rise in the demand for reasonably priced wireless technologies and mobile POS terminals. A Point-of-sale Terminal is an electronic device that processes card payments at different retail provisions.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems

Hewlett-Packard

Ingenico Group

Micros Systems, Inc. (Subsidiary of Oracle Corporation)

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

VeriFone Systems Inc.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/point-of-sale-pos-terminals-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The POS Terminals Market is widely used in the sectors like retail, warehouse distribution, healthcare, hospitality sectors, etc. A large number of players across the globe characterizes the market. The existence of the growing number of players is heavily strengthening the Point-of-Sale Terminals industry competition. This competition is expected to be a positive influence for the market growth as it will continuously motivate the players to adopt modern technologies and boost the market with improved solutions. The Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals industry is predicted to experience more newcomers in the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Restaurants

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse

Entertainment

The retail area is leading area due to the growing popularity of technology driven payment options in the retail industry. Similarly, the healthcare & warehouse industry will also experience a strong growth.

Services Outlook:

Managed Services

Repair and Maintenance services

Professional Services

Component Outlook:

Hardware

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook:

Cloud

On-premise

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market is divided into Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa and Middle East. North America is expected to dominate the market due to high technology adoption rate and great demand for POS terminals from hospitality and retail sectors.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark