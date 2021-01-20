Surgical Retractor Market is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2023

The report “Surgical Retractor Market – Product (Hand-held, Self-retaining, Table-mounted, Wire), Design (Fixed, Angled, Elevated), Application (Abdominal, Cardiothoracic, Orthopedic, OB/GYN, Aesthetic), End User (Hospital, Maternity Center, ACCs) – Forecasts to 2023″, is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2023 from USD 1.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The major factors driving the growth of the surgical retractors market are increasing number of surgical procedures; market availability of specialized and application specific retraction products; continuous expansion of geriatric population; and rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgeries.

By product, the table-mounted retractors segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Table-mounted retractors are advanced type of self-retaining retractor systems mounted to the side rails on the operating table. The growth of the table-mounted retractor segment is attributed to factors such as advantages of these retractors over traditional retractors, (including high reliability and functionality, wide applications, easy access and visibility of the surgical site, and increased procedural convenience).

By application, the surgical retractors market for abdominal applications is expected to have dominant share in 2018

Abdominal applications include surgical operation on abdominal organs (including stomach, gallbladder, small intestine, large intestine, appendix, liver, pancreas, spleen, esophagus and appendix, among others). The market for abdominal applications segment is expected to account for largest share of market in 2018. Factors such as high number surgical procedures performed through abdominal region and increasing prevalence target disease conditions related to abdominal organs, which require surgical intervention are driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (US), MEDTRONIC PLC (US), BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (US), STRYKER CORPORATION (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), HENRY SCHEIN, INC. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), TELEFLEX INCORPORATED (US), INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION (US), THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC. (US), GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. (US), RTI SURGICAL, INC. (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Invuity, Inc. (US), and Medline Industries, Inc. (US), among others.