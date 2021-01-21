Gym Classes In Harker Heights

Posted on 2021-01-21 by in Sports // 0 Comments

Harker Heights, TX, 2021-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — This holiday season, treat yourself to the luxury of a world-class gym with some of the finest fitness instructors at Central Texas Athletic Club in Harker Heights. The club has professional gym trainers and provides the best quality of fitness equipment for its members.

About The Club 

The club is a renowned private club that caters to sports, health and social activities of its members in Central Texas. It hosts nationally recognized fitness programs and Junior Tennis Programs. The club provides a wide array of fitness activities such as multiple cardio areas, a saltwater pool, a racquetball court, 7 lighted tennis courts, a functional training area, an outdoor fitness area and more.

Gym Classes 

  • Membership for gym classes at the club is available for individuals and couples
  • Club hours are from 5 AM to 10:30 PM
  • Corporate rates are also available
  • A variety of services and amenities are offered at the club gym
  • World class personal trainers are available for High Intensity Training, free weight training, machine resistance training and more
  • Training sessions comprise of kettle bell exercises, barbells, Concept 2 rowers, weights and wall balls
  • Post workout relaxation activities in the form of a saltwater pool, outdoor bar and Bistro are available
  • Free classes are offered for prospective members 

Benefits Of Joining The Club 

  • It is open throughout the year
  • Provides flexible timings
  • A family-friendly environment
  • It offers superior amenities and facilities
  • It is considered a leader in the fitness industry
  • Offers affordable plans
  • Provides full service locker rooms
  • A comprehensive schedule of activities that are offered at the club is provided on its website
  • Adheres to COVID-19 safety measures for the well-being of its members 

Other Activities & Programs 

  • Sand Volleyball
  • Basketball courts
  • Racquetball courts
  • Fitness Classes: Yoga, Spin/Cycle, Pilates, HIIT, Core Cardio, Zumba and Tabata

For more information on gym classes at Central Texas Athletic Club in Harker Heights, you can visit 701 Sun Meadows Drive, Harker Heights, TX – 76548 or call at (254) 698 – 2542. You can also visit https://ctxac.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!