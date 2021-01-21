Gym Classes In Harker Heights

Harker Heights, TX, 2021-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — This holiday season, treat yourself to the luxury of a world-class gym with some of the finest fitness instructors at Central Texas Athletic Club in Harker Heights. The club has professional gym trainers and provides the best quality of fitness equipment for its members.

About The Club

The club is a renowned private club that caters to sports, health and social activities of its members in Central Texas. It hosts nationally recognized fitness programs and Junior Tennis Programs. The club provides a wide array of fitness activities such as multiple cardio areas, a saltwater pool, a racquetball court, 7 lighted tennis courts, a functional training area, an outdoor fitness area and more.

Gym Classes

Membership for gym classes at the club is available for individuals and couples

Club hours are from 5 AM to 10:30 PM

Corporate rates are also available

A variety of services and amenities are offered at the club gym

World class personal trainers are available for High Intensity Training, free weight training, machine resistance training and more

Training sessions comprise of kettle bell exercises, barbells, Concept 2 rowers, weights and wall balls

Post workout relaxation activities in the form of a saltwater pool, outdoor bar and Bistro are available

Free classes are offered for prospective members

Benefits Of Joining The Club

It is open throughout the year

Provides flexible timings

A family-friendly environment

It offers superior amenities and facilities

It is considered a leader in the fitness industry

Offers affordable plans

Provides full service locker rooms

A comprehensive schedule of activities that are offered at the club is provided on its website

Adheres to COVID-19 safety measures for the well-being of its members

Other Activities & Programs

Sand Volleyball

Basketball courts

Racquetball courts

Fitness Classes: Yoga, Spin/Cycle, Pilates, HIIT, Core Cardio, Zumba and Tabata

For more information on gym classes at Central Texas Athletic Club in Harker Heights, you can visit 701 Sun Meadows Drive, Harker Heights, TX – 76548 or call at (254) 698 – 2542. You can also visit https://ctxac.com