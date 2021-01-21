Dura-Pack Introduces Augmented Reality-Based Customer Support

TAYLOR, MI, 2021-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Dura-Pack, the industry-leading manufacturer of flexible packaging bags and equipment, introduced a new augmented reality tool that enables their technicians to remotely address mechanical and technical issues as well as guiding customers through new equipment setups.

Downtime is the enemy of all businesses. Dura-Pack’s augmented reality-based customer support improves remote diagnostics and resolution of mechanical and technical failures through real-time visual collaboration between technicians and Dura-Pack Engineers, helping to prevent costly downtime and eliminating unnecessary field visits.

“Implementing augmented reality-based support allows us to diagnose and fix equipment issues for our customers that may be hundreds, or even thousands of miles away”. Said Phillip Harrison, Packaging Design Engineer at Dura-Pack. “The Covid-19 pandemic has hampered our ability to travel and service our packaging equipment. What used to take days or weeks, can now be accomplished in a matter of minutes without incurring travel costs. The cost savings of not traveling to customer sites has been substantial, and we are able to pass those savings along to our customers”.

Dura-Pack customers do not need specialized and expensive equipment to participate in an augmented reality support session. They simply need to download an app for their smart phone or tablet. The app allows Dura-Pack Technicians, and their customers utilize 3D object tracking that can place spatial markers that “stick” to real-world objects, highlight objects, and add text annotations in a live video stream.

ABOUT DURA-PACK

Founded in 1971 as Metro Scale Company, Dura-Pack is a third-generation family company specializing in packaging equipment and flexible packaging solutions. Housed in a 35,000 sq. ft. facility in Taylor, Michigan, Dura-Pack is a fully integrated company with in-house engineering, fabrication, electrical design, graphic design, and software development. Going beyond a simple tag line, ‘Driven by Cost, Defined by Quality’ reflects our commitment to valuing our customers’ investment without sacrificing quality. Rather than compromising service and outsourcing to lower costs, we marry elegant solutions with optimized in-house manufacturing processes. For more information, please visit www.dura-pack.com.