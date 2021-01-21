Microservices in Healthcare Market Growing at a CAGR of 21.3% -North America Holds the Largest Share

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Microservices in Healthcare Market by Component (Platform, Services (Consulting, Integration, Training, Support, Maintenance)), Delivery (Cloud, Hybrid, Private, On-premise), End User (Health care Provider, Payer, Life Science) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 343.3 million, at a CAGR of 21.3%.

Growth Drivers in Depth:

Benefits of the Microservice Architecture

Cloud-Based Applications

Emergence of IoT Applications

Microservice Architecture for Building Real-World Evidence Applications

The Objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the global microservices in healthcare market by deployment model, component, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=119908608

The platform segment is expected to dominate the microservices in healthcare market in 2018.

Based on component, segmented into platforms and services. The services segment is further segmented into consulting services, integration services, and training, support, and maintenance services. The platforms segment is expected to account for the larger share of the healthcare market in 2018. This is attributed to the increasing need for cloud microservice architecture for scaling functions at a very granular level for efficient system optimization and organization. Cloud platform microservice architecture also brings a new level of scalability to enterprise applications.

The healthcare providers segment is expected to dominate the microservices in healthcare market in 2018.

Based on end user, segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, life science organizations, and clinical laboratories. The healthcare providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. Government initiatives that help providers gain incentives on the adoption of EHRs and the implementation of integration and connectivity solutions are driving the adoption of microservices architecture solutions among healthcare providers.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119908608

Geographical Scenario: North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market. The large share of North America in the global healthcare market can be attributed to the growing focus on improving the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations and greater product and service availability in the region.

The microservices in healthcare market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Prominent players in this market include AWS (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Pivotal Software (US), Infosys (India), IBM (US), NGINX (US), Oracle Corporation (US), and Syntel (US).

AWS is one of the leading providers of cloud computing technologies. Since its inception in 2006, the company has focused on delivering the most advanced technology solutions and services to its customers. It provides highly reliable infrastructure with low variable costs that scale with end users’ business requirements. AWS has been strategically focusing on expanding its market reach by using various organic and inorganic strategies. In November 2017, AWS announced the launch of Amazon EKS and AWS Fargate. These offerings complement Amazon ECS and help end users deploy, manage, and scale container workloads on AWS. Furthermore, in December 2017, AWS announced the launch of the AWS EU (Paris) region.