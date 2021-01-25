Fiducial Markers Market Worth $123 million by 2025 – Rising Investments and Funding for Cancer Research

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Growth Boosting Factors: The growth of the Fiducial Markers Market is mainly attributed to factors such as the growing incidence of cancer, rising awareness on radiotherapy, and funding for cancer as well as fiducial marker research. In addition, the modernization of healthcare infrastructure and rising penetration of healthcare insurance in developing countries is expected to further fuel the growth of the market in the near future.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Fiducial Markers Market is projected to USD 123 million by 2025 from USD 95 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Stratpharma AG (Switzerland) expanded its agreement with CIVCO (US) to distribute CIVCO’s radiotherapy solutions globally

In 2019, IZI Medical Products (US) acquired the RadioMed division of IBA (Belgium), which manufactures the VISICOIL implantable fiducial markers

In 2018, Nanovi A/S (Denmark) secured USD 2.23 million from existing investors to expand its business and introduce BioXmark in the European market

Based on cancer type;

The fiducial markers market is broadly segmented into prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, gastric cancer, and others. Among these, the prostate cancer segment is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period due to the rising incidences of prostate cancer globally and the high cure rate associated with radiotherapy. For instance, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Imaging and Radiation Oncology, the use of EBRT in men suffering from prostate cancer showed a cure rate of ~95.5% for intermediate-risk prostate cancer.

Based on end user;

The fiducial markers market is segmented into hospitals & outpatient facilities, independent radiotherapy centers, and cancer research centers. FM placement around tumors is generally a noncritical procedure, typically performed in outpatient settings seven days before radiotherapy, while the majority of imaging and radiotherapy procedures are traditionally carried out in hospital settings. This has ensured a sustained demand for the services of such facilities. Thus, hospitals & outpatient facilities commanded the largest share of the fiducial markers market in 2018.

Geographical Scenario: The fiducial markers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share of the regional market for fiducial markers in 2019. This is attributed to the expansion of the target patient population, favorable reimbursement scenario, greater accessibility to radiotherapy procedures, and the presence of major players in this region.

The major players in the market include CIVCO Radiotherapy (US), IZI Medical Products (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Naslund Medical AB (Sweden), and IBA (Belgium). Other players are Best Medical International, Inc. (US), Nanovi A/S (Denmark), Carbon Medical Technologies (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Innovative Oncology Solutions (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and QFIX (US).