PESTOLA ANNOUNCES VIRTUAL 2021 ANNUAL CONFERENCE

Houston, Texas, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Pediatric Endocrinologists of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas (PESTOLA) announces its annual, regional medical conference will be virtual this year. The online event, “2021 PESTOLA Annual Virtual Meeting,” will be held on February 20, 2021, from 8 am -12 pm CST.

The PESTOLA Virtual Meeting will advance the care of children and adolescents with endocrine disorders within the member area, encourage collaboration with other regional and national organizations, and support high-quality training of new pediatric endocrinologists.

This conference is open to physicians, nurses, and trainees, with specialties in Academic/Research, Bariatrics, Chronic Disease Prevention, Clinical Research, Community Health, Diabetes, Diabetes Education, Endocrinology, Ethics, General Practice, Genetics, Nutrition and Dietetics, Obesity, Pediatrics, and Research.

This conference will have leading pediatric endocrinologists Dr. Bradley Miller (Long-Acting Growth Hormone Update), Dr. Maria Redondo (Rare and Atypical Diabetes Network (Radiant) Update), and Dr. G. Todd Alonso (Diabetes Care During COVID-19 Pandemic).

The medical conference will also include three oral presentations, a virtual poster hall, and live Q & A.

Attendees will receive 2.5 CME credits. Registration is free and must be completed online at pestola.org, by February 19, 2021.

About PESTOLA:

Pediatric Endocrinologists of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas (PESTOLA) is a 501 c3 non-profit organization. The primary purpose of PESTOLA is to increase awareness of endocrine and metabolic diseases of young people from conception to adolescence and provide resources, education, and advocacy within the PESTOLA Membership Region and across the country.