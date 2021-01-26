PowerAdSpy – The Dominant Display & Native Ads Ads Intelligence Tool On The Block

PowerAdSpy has obtained various new features that make it a full-fledged tool to reveal every ad format, mainly native & display ads in a flash.

Bengaluru, Karnataka, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Over the past year, the leading social media ads intelligence tool, PowerAdspy has significantly turned into a stand-alone platform for businesses and marketers worldwide. In addition to ads from renowned social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Quora, etc), the prominent tool also began focusing on display & native ads for a better impact.

Because of the remarkably ‘soft’ standpoint compared to other popular methods of advertising, Native Ads is the choice of most marketers these days. Around here, PowerAdSpy plays a crucial role in availing relevant content since native ads are all about sharing content that shouldn’t be off track.

In the form of an influential display and native ads campaign research tool, PowerAdSpy allows marketers to uncover hidden strategies used by robust competitors. Over the website, hundreds of individuals from 100+ countries often submit inspiring native and display ad copies to develop a resolute database.

In this context, the chief of operations at PowerAdSpy says, “Aside from other types of advertising, display and native ads have become an infallible approach for thriving brand promotion. Therefore, presenting PowerAdSpy with a notable upgrade in native ads feature is undoubtedly advantageous for us” “Brands can now fetch valuable data from the ads that are already ruling the roost via just a few clicks.”

Other Awe-inspiring Abilities Of PowerAdSpy Includes:-

Presents accurate data about the source of traffic

Uncovers native ad strategies of competitorsCheck out fine details about audience demographics such as interest, age group, relationship status, and so on.

Interested advertisers/brands/marketers can join for free, which provides limited access to native, display, or other available ads databases. The free plan is indeed beneficial for folks who want to evaluate the abilities of PowerAdSpy before moving to a precise decision. On the bright side, the platform doesn’t ask for credit card details while people sign up.

