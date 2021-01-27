Worldwide Music Conference- Scientific World Explores Music To Hold its 1st Online Edition

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Worldwide Music Conference (WWMC) will hold its first online edition on April 22 and 23, 2021. The WWMC is a pioneer event made for public audiences who wish to deepen their knowledge in music. Moreover, this will be a place where people and organizations can exchange knowledge, resources and ideas in favor of music studies. The event will bring together some of the most prestigious scientific and musical minds of our time to discuss their findings and research on several knowledge fields like music theory, mathematics, acoustics, technology, biology, psychology, ethnography, and other disciplines. Additionally, this event will be a great opportunity for highlighting independent authors and researchers who wish to expose their findings worldwide, as the best studies will be published after being evaluated by a diverse and experienced international scientific committee composed of 17 different nationalities.

“Music is one of the most mysterious objects of cognition” said founder, speaker and WWMC Scientific Chair, Roman Ruditsa. “The closer we get to understand this object, the more obvious it becomes that the way forward can only be made by the joint efforts of many sciences. Also, the more clearly we see this knowledge contained in music, it can shed light on fundamental scientific problems.”

Who will be our special guests?

The event will star the amazing story of Brazilian piano virtuoso and composer João Carlos Martins, who is known for being one of the most prominent Bach interpreters of our time and a symbol of resilience for many musicians. Martins battled with physical problems on his hands for 22 years, and thanks to bionic gloves invented by Brazilian industrial designer, Ubiratan Bizarro Costa, he was able to play once more in the most important concert halls in the world. Their story has inspired thousands of scientists and musicians equally and shows the importance of the bond that exists between both disciplines.

Who will be our keynote speakers?

The event will also count with international music experts who have dedicated their life to study music by using different tools and knowledge from their disciplines. Among the experts, the WWMC will have Roman Rudista (RU), Mario Baroni (IT), Dario Martinelli (IT), Angela Stoeger (AU), Agnieska Roginska (USA), Ildar Khannanov (USA/RU), Lucas Wong (CA), Julie Bayantyne (AUS), Konstanin Zenkin (RU), W. Tekumseh Fitch (USA/AU), Daniil Shutko (RU) and Eduardo R. Miranda (BR/UK).

Some of the topics of WWMC 2021 include:

Bioacoustics, animal sound activity;

Evolution of speech, music, and language;

Immersive sound;

Music and mathematics;

How music education evolves with current technology;

What is musical pitch and how its structured;

Brain-computer interfacing music technology.

About the organizing committee:

WWMC founders are: Andrey Bayadzhan and Roman Ruditsa, CEO and President of D Notation (US), and Anastasia Kulachinskaya, Head of Business Communication Center (Czech Republic).

Andrey Bayadzhan studied music theory with the remarkable composer and music theorist Roman Ruditsa. They both are known for inventing “The Musical Notation Keyboard”, and for creating a mobile app for typing and learning musical notes called D Notation. Their entrepreneurship experience includes ten years in the making of several projects involving classical music. As a composer, Roman wrote cantatas, chamber, and orchestra music that have been performed in major Russian concert halls. Dr. Anastasia Kulachinskaya is a senior university lecturer, researcher, and professional scientific event organizer. Their passion for music and combined experience has brought them together to create the Worldwide Music Conference.

– For more information regarding paper submissions, please use the following link: https://wwmc.io/call_for_papers/

– For more information regarding speakers, please use the following link: https://wwmc.io/speakers/

– For more information regarding the scientific committee, please use the following link: https://wwmc.io/scientific_committee/

To register and buy your tickets, please use the following link: https://wwmc.io/registration/

For further information, please contact:

Jose Antonio Bonnet

WWMC Public Relations Manager

Cellphone: +7(905)581-9398