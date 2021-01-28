Product Introduction: DENSO launches BHT-S30 and BHT-S40 Handhelds

The new handheld terminals by DENSO, member of the Toyota Group, offer an outstanding scanning performance and superior scanning range: https://www.denso-wave.eu.

Düsseldorf, Germany, 2021-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ — For more than 30 years, DENSO has been developing state-of-the-art mobile computers that are ideal for industries such as logistics and transport, retail, production, healthcare, and sales and field service. The handheld terminals and scanners that the experts for mobile data collection have created are reliable, durable, and user-friendly.

Two of their newest creations are the BHT-S30 and BHT-S40 handheld terminals, which are now launched. The mobile computers stand out because of their scanning-excellence, which make them the perfect companions for users in areas where data has to be collected in bulk, for example, when handling the warehouse management or realizing the annual inventory in retail or logistics.

Further information on the latest mobile computers as well as other innovative devices for mobile data collection can be found on the DENSO WAVE EUROPE website.

BHT-S30 and BHT-S40: reliable Companions for all Data Collection Processes

The major goal of DENSO’s new BHT-S30 and BHT-S40 mobile computers is to improve the users’ work efficiency with their outstanding scanning performance. Not only are the new handheld terminals able to read difficult labels such as smeared over, poorly printed or cracked ones, but they also offer a superior scanning range. Furthermore, they can even scan through glass. Other mobile data collection devices often reach their limit when having to scan through glass, but not DENSO’s BHT-S30 and BHT-S40.

The new decode engine and a high-resolution sensor enable the innovative scanning with the mobile computers. When compared to a conventional handheld terminal, the BHT-S30 and BHT-S40 clearly stand out: The mobile computers can scan codes from almost twice the distance of a conventional terminal. For instance, the new handhelds can read an ITF code from a scanning distance of up to almost 1.5 meters, while a conventional terminal can only reach about 0.8 meters. Also, the BHT-S30 and BHT-S40 can scan an EAN code from a distance of more than 0.5 meters. In contrast, a conventional terminal only manages a scanning distance of approximately 0.2 meters for EAN codes.

DENSO is the inventor of the QR Code, so naturally the BHT-S30 and BHT-S40 can scan QR Codes as well. The scanning distance is as far as 0.25 meters. A conventional terminal only offers a scanning distance of about 0.1 meters.

Quality meets Robustness meets Support

Innovation simply for the sake of innovation is not what DENSO is about. The BHT-S30 and BHT-S40 have passed rigorous quality tests for robustness and durability, even in the harshest conditions. In addition, the mobile computers are equipped with DENSO’s original DENSO-OS. The operation system has the advantage of stable operation and even if a problem occurs, DENSO offers long term support.

Their robustness makes the BHT-S30 and BHT-S40 handheld terminals ideal for indoor and outdoor applications, for instance, in logistics or retail. In logistics, users can scan and locate deliveries in real-time for tracking and tracing as well as improved route planning. In retail, users can collect data with precision, even if codes are damaged – whether it is for warehousing, ordering or sales management.

The mobile computers BHT-S30 and BHT-S40 accelerate those processes immensely: With their new decode engine and high-performance CPU, they can scan twice as fast as conventional readers, making everyday processes such as goods receipts and stock takings stress-free and easy.

Other advantages of the BHT-S30 and BHT-S40 are their light weight, ergonomic design, adjusted colour scheme, and high longevity of the keys. This makes the mobile computers particularly user-friendly and very easy to use, because the ergonomic handle and light weight enable comfortable long-term scanning with both handhelds without any signs of fatigue.

For the European market, DENSO WAVE EUROPE is the contact point for all enquiries on QR Codes, mobile data collection, handheld terminals, and scanners. The durable and robust terminals and scanners manufactured by DENSO are to be found in storage, logistics, at the POS, in production, and field & sales automation applications. Short and informative video clips about the terminals, scanners, and solutions from DENSO WAVE EUROPE can now be viewed on YouTube. The clips include the 20th anniversary of the QR Code, a company presentation, and introductions to the various devices for mobile data capture such as the BHT-1500, BHT-1400 and the GT20 scanner. For more information, click on the link below: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHp4Yboj7IccPlSeRxQ6yBQ.

QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

DENSO WAVE is a global provider for high quality Auto-ID solutions helping businesses in retail, logistics and healthcare to improve their stock management, have full data transparency and accelerate processes along the supply chain.

As the inventor of the QR Code® – a technology that has revolutionized the way data is stored and accessed – DENSO strives for nothing less than perfection. DENSO WAVE hardware and software solutions are therefore tested extensively before being available at the market. This way the company ensures that users in retail, logistics and healthcare can fully focus on their tasks without having to worry about the technologies’ functioning.

DENSO WAVE solutions range from premium RFID readers, handheld terminals / mobile computers and barcode scanners to complex and cloud based IoT Data Management Systems.

DENSO WAVE. Driven by quality.

DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by DENSO WAVE EUROPE.