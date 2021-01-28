UNITED LABORATORIES, INC. ACQUIRES CHEMICAL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY

ST. CHARLES, IL, USA, 2021-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ — United Laboratories, Inc. a St. Charles, IL-based chemical manufacturing company has acquired the assets of Bradley Systems, Inc., a Des Plaines, IL-based chemical distribution company. The Bradley organization will operate within United’s TRION Chemicals Division, which is structured to serve the needs of small to medium-sized distribution organizations. The terms of the acquisition are undisclosed.

The purchase will expand United Laboratories’ reach into the fleet maintenance and print cleaning markets, fitting with the company’s growth initiatives for 2021. It also provides additional manufacturing capacity to the Bradley organization as well as a significant increase in the number of product offerings for Bradley customers.

“We are thrilled to add Bradley Systems to the United Laboratories family of companies,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Young. “The Bradley brand and the company’s values align well with United’s in that both companies have maintained a long-standing commitment to providing safer cleaning product alternatives. United’s vision for the future relative to this acquisition is to continue the Bradley brand and legacy as well as expand the product offering and customer support for many years to come.”

About United Laboratories, Inc. and Bradley Systems, Inc.

United Laboratories, Inc. is a manufacturing company that was founded in 1964 specializing in Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) chemical products serving the broad Institutional and Industrial markets. An employee-owned company with over 400 chemical formulations in its line, United Laboratories offers its greener Earth Smart® products to government facilities, hospitals and healthcare, water and wastewater treatment plants, schools and universities, and oil refineries. For information about United Laboratories visit www.unitedlabsinc.com.

Bradley Systems, Inc., a chemical distributor founded 25 years ago, specializes in providing safer chemical alternatives to the auto and fleet markets and the print industry. As a division of United Laboratories, Bradley Systems will continue to offer its proprietary RTXTM -9 Cleaner and Degreaser among other products to customers that include some of the largest auto rental companies in the United States and Canada.

# # #