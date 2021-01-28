North America Metro Ethernet Services Market Share, Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The North America metro ethernet services market size is projected to reach USD 27.1 billion by 2025 and projected to register 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Increasing demand for high quality video streaming and video content is a major factor to drive the market growth.

In this region, factor such as rising demand for Ethernet services in metro cities is growing consolidation of data centers which influences the need for improved bandwidth as well as performance.

Among services, E-Transit segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rising demand for carrier Ethernet services across enterprises of metro cities in North America. Enterprises in this region are extensively influenced by increasing need to adopt high-quality, fast and cost-effective carrier services in to manage increasing data traffic in metro areas across countries including Canada and U.S.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/north-america-metro-ethernet-services-market/request-sample

On the other hand E-Line and E-LAN services are expected to hold major share collectively during the forecast period. However, E-Tree segment is expected to witness considerable growth in metro areas in this region.

On the bases of category, the demand for Ethernet services for retail/enterprises in metro areas will play a vital role in the near future. This is due to increasing demand for video conferencing, VoIP, and high quality video content and video streaming across enterprise/retail sector in metro areas.

North America is widely diversified and early adopter of advanced technologies. Intense competition among market players is expected to restraint the expansion of Ethernet services in metropolitan regions. In 2017, U.S. has dominated the North America metro ethernet services market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

North America metro ethernet services market has been positively impacted due to the outbreak of COVID-19. During lockdown, companies operating in U.S. and Canada have adopted work from home strategy. As employees adapt to this new virtual workplace, it has become important that the technical requirements will play a vital role in work-from-home positions. Therefore, strong internet network allows employees to complete their work, stay in contact with clients, and collaborate with colleagues. Poor internet connectivity can lead to grainy video calls, prolonged file download times, and also communication issues.

Hence, WLAN or Wi-Fi directly connected to an Ethernet cable to existing router offers more power and capability. This resulted in a significant boost in both ranges as well as maximum transmission speed.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

On the basis of category, the retail/enterprise segment is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period due to rapid standardizations in carrier Ethernet industry.

By services, in 2017, the E-LAN segment held largest market share and is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

U.S. and Canada are projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based applications.

North America Metro Ethernet Services Market: Key Players

NewWave Communications; Mediacom Communications Corporation; mdocs Limited; Cogent Communications, Inc.; Level 3 Communications (CenturyLink); Netcracker Technology Corporation; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Liberty Global; AT&T Inc.; and Charter Communications.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com