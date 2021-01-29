DevOps Market Will See Strong Expansion through 2018-2023

According to a research report “DevOps Market by Type (Solutions and Services), Deployment Model (Public, Private, and Hybrid), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunications & ITES, Manufacturing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, published by MarketsandMarkets, The DevOps market size is expected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2018 to USD 10.3 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of the DevOps market is driven by many factors, such as increasing complexities in applications, growing need for continuous and fast application delivery, and applications running in the dynamic IT environment. With the increase in the adoption rate of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) among enterprises, the DevOps market is expected to gain a major traction during the forecast period. Other major factors responsible for the growth of DevOps market are growing need for fast and continuous delivery of the applications amongst the enterprises and increasing focus of enterprises to reduce the operating expenditure.

Solution segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

DevOps market solutions are segregated into three components of DevOps pipeline. The different continuous solutions represent an agile way of working to build and deliver software application. DevOps is in the initial phase of growth and organizations across the globe are rapidly adopting the solutions for application development. in terms of investment, solution is the most expensive part of DevOps lifecycle as most of the software tools for building and maintaining the application comes under this. Henceforth, the solution market is estimated to have the largest market size in 2018 and will grow with the same trend.

Container services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Container services enables the development, deployment, and scaling of an application anywhere, thus helping in delivering better services to end-users. The use of containers by application development teams continues to increase because of their flexibility and reduced infrastructure costs. Enterprises adopting DevOps methodologies utilize microservices the most. Typically, containers are used for building and deploying microservices, to the extent that containers and microservices are almost complementary. Containers, combined with microservices and business goals, create the enterprise IT policies.

Public cloud is estimated to hold a larger market size in 2018

Public cloud services may be offered free of cost or on a pay-per-use model, depending on the requirements of the end-users. Generally, the public cloud deployment model is used for web servers and system architecture, where security and compliance are not the major issues. Ease of access and faster deployment of the public cloud are some of the major factors contributing to the higher adoption of DevOps offerings. The public cloud deployment model offers various enterprise benefits, such as scalability, reliability, flexibility, and remote location access.

Large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Large enterprises are defined as business entities with more than 1,000 employees. The adoption rate of DevOps solutions and services by large enterprises is high and is expected to continue during the forecast period. Large enterprises have dedicated in-house IT resources with large IT budgets, hence they can consider a variety of DevOps strategies. Additionally, they have a global presence, high market shares, technical expertise, and effective business strategies.

Telecommunications and ITES vertical is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018

Telecom companies are always eager to embrace digitalization opportunities. Enterprises in this vertical are modernizing their legacy applications to improve the digital customer experience. Moreover, the growing numbers of subscribers and increasing adoption of various technologies related to media and digital content are creating the need to optimize resources for fulfilling customer demands in a timely manner.

North America region is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, while APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region. North America is a matured market in terms of technology adoption, due to various factors, such as standards regulation, advanced IT infrastructure, presence of many enterprises, and the availability of proficient technical expertise. Additionally, the stable economy and willingness of enterprises to adopt advanced technologies are boosting the adoption of DevOps solutions in the North American region. The US and Canada are expected to contribute to the growth of the DevOps market in North America.

The major vendors providing DevOps solutions and services include CA Inc., (CA Technologies), IBM Corporation (IBM), Atlassian Pty Ltd (Atlassian), Micro Focus International plc (Micro Focus), Puppet, Inc. (Puppet), Red Hat, Inc. (Red Hat), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), Google, Inc. (Google), Oracle Corporation (Oracle), Cigniti Technologies Limited (Cigniti), GitLab B.V. (GitLab), RapidValue Solutions (RapidValue), Chef Software, Inc. (Chef Software), To The New (To The New), XebiaLabs, Inc. (Xebialabs), Northern.tech, Inc (CFEngine), Docker Inc. (Docker), CollabNet, Inc. (CollabNet), Electric Cloud, Inc. (Electric Cloud), HashiCorp, Inc. (HashiCorp), Rackspace Hosting group companies (Rackspace), Perforce Software, Inc. (Perforce), Clarive Software, Inc. (Clarive), OpenMake Software (OpenMake Software).