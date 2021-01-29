Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market Segmentation | Application Outlook | Product Benchmarking

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market global size is expected to value at USD 573.7 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to numerous environmental advantages, and high efficiency in comparison with the conventional power generation systems.

Key Players:

ON SE

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Caterpillar Power Plants

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Doosan Fuel Cell America

FuelCell Energy Inc.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG

Sharp Corporation

Suzlon Energy Limited.

Growth Drivers:

The distributed energy generation (DEG) diminishes the need for constructing a transmission capacity, allowing reduction in the line cost. Additionally, lower operational cost associated with the use of the distributed energy generation (DEG) in comparison with the traditional systems is propelling the growth of the distributed energy generation (DEG) industry in recent years.

Similarly, with recent advancements in the distributed energy generation methodologies like that of floating solar photovoltaic are expected to positively influence the distributed energy generation (DEG) market. The reduction in the cost of solar photovoltaics due to numerous government initiatives and subsidies are spiraling the demand of distributed energy generation (DEG) systems. Globally, the distributed energy generation (DEG) market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 15.0% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for industry players to invest for research and development in the DEG industry.

Technology Outlook:

Wind Turbine

Reciprocating Engines

Fuel Cells

Solar Photovoltaic

Gas & Steam Turbines

Application Outlook:

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Regional Outlook:

The distributed energy generation (DEG) industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest technologies and existence well-established infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the distributed energy generation (DEG) market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India and China leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing requirement of micro-grids and significant investment by leading industry players due to numerous potential opportunities in the region.

